Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder Game Player Stats and Box Scores for May 9 | 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 2

After getting embarrassed in Game 1, the Dallas Mavericks hoped to be more competitive on Thursday against the OKC Thunder. The Mavericks couldn't get anything going in the series opener and were blown out of the court, 117-95. Luka Doncic vowed to be better despite continuing to play through a knee sprain.

Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder game player stats and box scores

Dallas Mavericks game player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- P.J. Washington 19 5 2 0 0 D. Jones Jr. 5 2 1 0 0 D. Gafford 10 2 2 0 1 K. Irving 4 2 7 1 1 L. Doncic 18 7 5 1 0 T. Hardaway Jr. 4 0 1 0 0 D. Lively II 2 3 1 0 0 J. Green 6 0 0 0 0 D. Exum 0 1 1 0 0 M. Morris - - - - - - - - - - D. Powell - - - - - - - - - - A.J. Lawson - - - - - - - - - - J. Hardy - - - - - - - - - -

OKC Thunder game player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- C. Holmgren 6 3 5 0 1 Jal. Williams 14 1 3 0 1 S. Gilgeous-Alexander 18 3 4 0 1 J. Giddey 4 0 0 0 0 L. Dort 3 3 1 0 0 Jay Williams 8 2 1 0 0 G. Hayward 0 1 1 0 0 I. Joe 7 1 0 0 0 A. Wiggins 0 0 0 0 0 C. Wallace 2 3 1 1 0 L. Waters III - - - - - - - - - - O. Dieng - - - - - - - - - - K. Williams - - - - - - - - - - B. Biyombo - - - - - - - - - - M. Muscala - - - - - - - - - -

Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder Game Summary

The Dallas Mavericks opened with more fluidity and chemistry and raced to an early 13-2 lead. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander refused to let their opponents continue their roll and led the OKC Thunder's fight back. Dallas took a 36-32 lead after the first 12 minutes ended.

Oklahoma's defense, No. 1 in the playoffs, wasn't in its best form yet but somehow contained Dallas' humming offense. The second period was a back-and-forth slugfest on both ends but the Mavericks eventually settled with a 68-62 edge before halftime.

Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams' 3-pointers tonight

After going 1-for-8 in Game 1, Luka Doncic already had a nice bounce-back game from deep. "Luka Legend" went 4-for-6 to lead the Mavericks' hot shooting from that range.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took just one shot from that distance and missed it. Jalen Willams was more efficient, making all but one of his three tries from behind the arc.