  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder Game Player Stats and Box Scores for May 9 | 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 2

Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder Game Player Stats and Box Scores for May 9 | 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 2

By Michael Macasero
Modified May 10, 2024 03:30 GMT
NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder game player stats and box scores for Game 2 on May 9

After getting embarrassed in Game 1, the Dallas Mavericks hoped to be more competitive on Thursday against the OKC Thunder. The Mavericks couldn't get anything going in the series opener and were blown out of the court, 117-95. Luka Doncic vowed to be better despite continuing to play through a knee sprain.

Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder game player stats and box scores

Dallas Mavericks game player stats and box scores

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
P.J. Washington195200
D. Jones Jr.52100
D. Gafford102201
K. Irving42711
L. Doncic187510
T. Hardaway Jr.40100
D. Lively II23100
J. Green60000
D. Exum01100
M. Morris----------
D. Powell- - --------
A.J. Lawson- - --------
J. Hardy- - --------

OKC Thunder game player stats and box scores

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
C. Holmgren63501
Jal. Williams141301
S. Gilgeous-Alexander183401
J. Giddey40000
L. Dort33100
Jay Williams82100
G. Hayward01100
I. Joe71000
A. Wiggins00000
C. Wallace23110
L. Waters III----------
O. Dieng----------
K. Williams- - --------
B. Biyombo- - --------
M. Muscala- - --------

Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder Game Summary

The Dallas Mavericks opened with more fluidity and chemistry and raced to an early 13-2 lead. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander refused to let their opponents continue their roll and led the OKC Thunder's fight back. Dallas took a 36-32 lead after the first 12 minutes ended.

Oklahoma's defense, No. 1 in the playoffs, wasn't in its best form yet but somehow contained Dallas' humming offense. The second period was a back-and-forth slugfest on both ends but the Mavericks eventually settled with a 68-62 edge before halftime.

Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams' 3-pointers tonight

After going 1-for-8 in Game 1, Luka Doncic already had a nice bounce-back game from deep. "Luka Legend" went 4-for-6 to lead the Mavericks' hot shooting from that range.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took just one shot from that distance and missed it. Jalen Willams was more efficient, making all but one of his three tries from behind the arc.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी