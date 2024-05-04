Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder head-to-head season stats, last 5 games and more for 2024 NBA Playoffs

After dispatching the LA Clippers in a chippy six-game series, the Dallas Mavericks will face the OKC Thunder in the second round of the playoffs. Dallas took advantage of Kawhi Leonard’s poor form or absence to beat the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference. They will now try to pull off another upset when they go head-to-head with the inexperienced but ultra-talented Thunder.

The Dallas Mavericks and the OKC Thunder are both already claiming that their regular season battles will have no bearing in their 2024 playoff showdown. Still, there may be something in those mano-a-mano matchups that will carry over into the postseason.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder head-to-head last 5 games

The OKC Thunder, including last season’s final game, hold a 4-1 advantage in head-to-head games against the Dallas Mavericks. Oklahoma is also 2-0 after Dallas’ moves before the trade deadline that landed them P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford in separate deals.

But, it is important to note that in OKC’s 135-86 demolition of the Mavericks in the final game this season, Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and other key players sat out to prepare for the LA Clippers. The Thunder went all out for the win as it gave them a chance to earn the No. 1 seed, which they eventually did.

Here are their head-to-head stats in their last five regular-season games:

Team Dallas Mavericks OKC Thunder PPG 116 123.6 RPG 44.2 46 APG 26 28 SPG 6.0 6.8 BPG 4.0 6.0 TOV 15.0 11.8 FG% 45.9 47.8 3-PT FG% 34.7 41.3 FT% 76.6 83.1 Fastbreak points 18.6 18.2 Points in the paint 43.2 46.6

Mavericks-Thunder overall numbers in the playoffs

The Dallas Mavericks and the OKC Thunder took vastly different routes to reach the second round of the playoffs. Dallas had a hard-fought six-game series while the Thunder also met heavy resistance from the New Orleans Pelicans but eventually swept them. Zion Williamson’s absence was a disadvantage the Pelicans just couldn’t shake off.

Here are both teams’ overall numbers in the playoffs:

Team Dallas Mavericks League Rank OKC Thunder League Rank PPG 107.0 8 105.3 10 RPG 42.3 10 43.0 8 APG 21.2 11 22.8 7 SPG 7.2 7 8.0 3 BPG 6.3 2 5.3 6 TOV 11.5 7 13.0 10 FG% 46.5 8 48.2 2 3-PT FG% 33.5 10 38.7 1 FT% 72.6 15 74.3 12 Offensive Rating 115.9 7 109.6 10 Defensive Rating 109.5 6 93.5 1

Will experience be an advantage for the Mavericks against the Thunder?

This year’s OKC Thunder ended a three-year playoff drought impressively. They not only barged into the postseason but also took the No. 1 seed from the Denver Nuggets. Oklahoma is perhaps the most complete and deepest team in the West but also the youngest.

In Game 1 against the New Orleans Pelicans, Shai-Gilgeous Alexander and his fellow playoff newbies had some rough moments. They obviously came through but it was against a team that had little playoff experience. And, there was the small matter of Zion Williamson playing cheerleader due to a hamstring injury.

The Dallas Mavericks are a different breed when it comes to playoff exposure. Luka Doncic has thrived in the playoffs although he hasn’t won the big one. Kyrie Irving is the owner of perhaps the most iconic shot in NBA Finals history. Together, they will not likely have the same stuttering performance the way the Pelicans did.

The OKC Thunder have shown poise beyond their years in the regular season but the playoffs against the battle-scarred Mavericks will be their biggest test.