Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder player stats and box score (Nov. 17) | 2024-25 NBA season

By Michael Macasero
Modified Nov 18, 2024 03:11 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Oklahoma City Thunder at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn
Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder player stats and box score for Nov. 17 game. [photo: Imagn]

The Dallas Mavericks survived a thrilling road encounter against the OKC Thunder on Sunday. Lu Dort's potential game-winning 3-pointer failed to connect, allowing the Luka Doncic-less Mavs to escape with a 121-119 victory. Dallas got a boost across the roster to make up for Doncic's absence.

The Thunder, playing without Chet Holmgren, Alex Caruso, Isaiah Hartenstein and Jaylin Williams nearly pulled off the win. Oklahoma's undersized frontline battled but it gave up too many possessions. The hosts were outrebounded 53-29, including 18-7 in the offensive glass.

OKC trailed by 14 points and rallied in the second half but fell short. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished the game with 36 points, eight assists, five rebounds, two blocks and two steals. Jalen Williams tallied 27 points, five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block.

The Dallas Mavericks improved their record to 7-7 while the OKC Thunder dropped to 11-3 after Sunday's showdown.

Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder player stats and box score

Dallas Mavericks player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
P.J. Washington271720217-133-410-10+12
Dereck Lively II6530213-50-00-1+12
Kyrie Irving23160019-183-62-2-4
Klay Thompson5302101-111-82-2-5
Quentin Grimes10320012-52-44-4+9
Maxi Kleber2200031-10-00-0-7
Naji Marshall13430044-60-15-5-8
Dwight Powell1000000-00-00-0+6
Daniel Gafford111200034-90-03-7-12
Spencer Dinwiddie10311103-72-32-2+1
Jaden Hardy13311126-90-11-1+6
Markieff MorrisDNP---------
Olivier-Maxence ProsperDNP- --------
Kessler EdwardsDNP- --------
Brandon WilliamsDNP- --------

OKC Thunder player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Jalen Williams275411111-173-62-2-2
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander362822113-191-19-11+8
Isaiah Joe6241112-62-60-0+2
Aaron Wiggins7502112-92-71-2-9
Lu Dort18540015-104-94-6+13
Dillon Jones12230005-62-30-0-4
Ousmane Dieng0110000-10-10-0-5
Kenrich Williams6422012-60-22-20
Cason Wallace4212002-80-50-0-10
Ajay Mitchell3121001-50-21-2-3
Adam FlaglerDNP- --------
Branden CarlsenDNP- --------

Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder: Game Summary

The Dallas Mavericks took on the OKC Thunder on Sunday without perennial MVP candidate Luka Doncic. "Luka Legend" was ruled out for the matchup due to a knee contusion. Quentin Grimes got the nod to start without the Slovenian.

P.J. Washington and Naji Marshall helped Kyrie Irving carry the scoring load. The forwards combined for 28 points, nine rebounds and one assist. Irving had 10 points despite Oklahoma's constant double-teaming.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scattered 20 points in the first half. He also had three assists and one rebound. OKC got solid contributions across the roster but trailed 66-58 at halftime.

The Mavericks tried to pull away at the start of the third quarter, but the Thunder stubbornly kept within striking distance. Dallas used its size advantage to get more possessions and dominate the boards. Without Doncic, they got a superb boost from P.J. Washington. The Mavs led 97-92 entering the fourth quarter.

The seesaw battle in the third continued in the final quarter. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander went wherever he wanted, giving his team a chance to pull out a win. Dallas led 121-115 with 29.1 seconds remaining. SGA nailed a 25-footer before making a free throw to make it 121-119.

The Canadian intentionally missed the second free throw with 4.1 seconds to go, allowing Lu Dort to grab the offensive rebound. Dort couldn't make the shot, allowing the Mavericks to win.

Edited by Michael Macasero
