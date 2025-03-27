Dallas Mavericks vs Orlando Magic Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 27, 2025

The NBA playoff picture is starting to take shape and the Dallas Mavericks and Orlando Magic are two teams that are still jostling for position as we approach the final stretch. They will both be desperate for a win when they meet at Kia Center on Thursday night

Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley has put together a competitive team that has been constructed on defense. They are currently eighth in the East and looking to break into the top six positions.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks are tied with the Phoenix Suns for the 10th best record in the West, and will need a few wins to edge their way into the play-in spots.

With top tier talent like Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Anthony Davis all expected to feature, this should an entertaining matchup between two highly motivated teams.

Dallas Mavericks vs Orlando Magic Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner moves to the basket past Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson at the American Airlines Center. Photo Credit: Imagn

The Dallas Mavericks' season is one that has been littered with unwelcome injuries at critical stages. The team has a lengthy injury list to deal with going into Thursday's game.

Caleb Martin, P.J. Washington, Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II, Dante Exum, Olivier-Maxence Prosper and Kyrie Irving are all ruled out. Anthony Davis and Brandon Williams are listed as game-time decisions.

Expect to see Jason Kidd go with a starting five that includes Klay Thompson, Spencer Dinwiddie, Naji Marshall, Anthony Davis and Kai Jones.

Dallas Mavericks depth chart:

G Kyrie Irving (O) Spencer Dinwiddie Jaden Hardy Dante Exum (O) G Klay Thompson Max Christie Brandon Williams (GTD) F P.J. Washington (O) Naji Marshall Kessler Edwards Olivier-Maxence Prosper (O) F Anthony Davis (GTD) Caleb Martin (O) Kai Jones C Dereck Lively II (O) Daniel Gafford (O) Dwight Powell

The Orlando Magic have also struggled with injuries, with the team having to manage without Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner for large portions of the season. They will both be in the lineup for the game against Dallas, but the Magic will be without Jalen Suggs and Moritz Wagner. Guard Cole Anthony is listed as doubtful.

The Magic will likely come out with a starting group consisting of Cory Joseph, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr.

Orlando Magic depth chart:

G Jalen Suggs (O) Cole Anthony (D) Cory Joseph Anthony Black G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Anthony Black Gary Harris Trevelin Queen F Franz Wagner Caleb Houstan Jett Howard F Paolo Banchero Jonathan Isaac Tristan da Silva C Wendell Carter Jr. Goga Bitadze Moritz Wagner (O)

Dallas Mavericks vs Orlando Magic players to watch

Dallas Mavericks fans will be keeping a close eye on Anthony Davis after his return from a lengthy spell on the sidelines. The blockbuster trade to bring in Davis from the Lakers was supposed to solidify the team's defense, and carry them back to the NBA finals. Instead, fans have had little to cheer about with Davis playing in just two games.

The former NBA champion and 10-time All-Star did return to the lineup and played 27 minutes against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, which will provide some hope for the Mavs' loyal fanbase.

The Orlando Magic will once again turn to the 2022 No. 1 draft pick Paolo Banchero to steer their offense. The former Duke star has been sensational over the second half of the campaign. Banchero has led the team in scoring in 10 of the last 11 games. He is averaging a team-high 25.7 points per game.

