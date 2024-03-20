Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 19, 2024

A battle in the Wild West recently took place as the Dallas Mavericks faced the San Antonio Spurs in a Texas showdown. Despite ranking last in the Western Conference, the Spurs put up a good fight against the more elite Mavericks.

Dallas took over the first quarter after securing a 38-30 lead. Coming fresh from his game-winning shot against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, Kyrie Irving was back at it in carrying the Mavs. He scored eight first-quarter points. Luka Doncic also provided quality numbers in the opening quarter with six points and four assists.

San Antonio didn't make it easy for Dallas though as Devin Vassell was the first player to hit 10 points in the game. Jeremy Sochan also did well by adding six points and five rebounds.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Come the second quarter, the Dallas Mavericks were able to maintain their lead with Doncic leading the charge. By the end of the first half, Luka "Magic" notched a double-double with 11 points and 10 assists. Irving remained the scoring leader for the Mavs with 14 points. Daniel Gafford also shared the offensive load with the two stars adding 11 points.

Victor Wembanyama was quiet on offense in the first half after only notching eight points and four rebounds. However, "Wemby" didn't disappoint on defense already having three blocks to end the half. Tre Jones also came alive in the second quarter in an attempt to keep the game within reach for the San Antonio Spurs. Jones added 10 points, six assists and three rebounds.

In the third quarter, the Mavericks didn't budge, keeping their lead relatively similar to the first two quarters. Dereck Lively II showed up on the scoring board, adding 12 points. However, Wembanyama and the Spurs showed resilience throughout the period not allowing Dallas to get away with a bigger lead. "Wemby" notched a double-double in the third with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The fourth quarter was a nail-biting moment for both teams. The San Antonio Spurs proved to be formidable foes for the Dallas Mavericks as they nearly completed a comeback in the final few seconds of the game. Ultimately, the Mavs were able to get the best of the Spurs and finished the game with a 113-107 victory.

Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs Game Player Stats and Box Scores (March 19)

Dallas Mavericks game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-FG FT Derrick Jones Jr. 4 1 0 0 0 1-2 0-1 2-2 P.J. Washington 8 6 0 0 1 3-8 2-5 - Daniel Gafford 13 8 3 1 1 5-7 - 3-4 Luka Doncic 18 10 16 1 0 6-27 2-11 4-5 Kyrie Irving 28 7 3 2 0 13-21 0-5 2-2 Dante Exum 16 1 2 0 0 5-8 4-4 2-2 Tim Hardaway Jr. 5 1 1 2 0 2-5 1-2 - Jaden Hardy 4 0 1 0 0 2-4 - - Maxi Kleber 5 1 4 0 0 2-2 1-1 - A.J. Lawson DNP - - - - - - - - Dereck Lively II 12 5 1 0 1 5-7 - 2-2 Markieff Morris DNP - - - - - - - Dwight Powell DNP - - - - - - -

San Antonio Spurs game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-FG FT Julian Champagnie 6 3 1 0 1 2-5 2-5 - Jeremy Sochan 13 10 6 0 0 4-15 3-9 2-4 Victor Wembanyama 12 11 3 1 6 3-13 0-4 6-7 Devin Vassell 19 6 3 3 0 9-18 0-3 1-1 Tre Jones 22 3 9 0 0 8-11 4-5 2-2 Dominick Barlow 4 1 5 1 0 2-4 - - Malaki Branham 11 4 1 0 0 4-7 1-3 2-3 Devonte' Graham DNP - - - - - - - - Keldon Johnson 14 6 2 0 0 5-10 3-6 1-2 Sandro Mamukelashvili DNP - - - - - - - Cedi Osman 5 0 1 0 2 2-4 1-3 - Blake Wesley 1 4 0 1 1 0-2 0-1 1-2