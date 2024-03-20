Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs Game Results and Highlights: Top 5 viral moments (March 19)

The Dallas Mavericks and the San Antonio Spurs met on Tuesday's Texas showdown for the final time, with the Spurs looking to avoid a season series sweep.

The Spurs came into the matchup snapping their three-game losing streak and extending their home stand's streak to three games, while the Mavericks were coming off a 107-105 win over the defending champs, the Denver Nuggets.

In the first half, the Mavericks asserted control by showcasing dominance in the paint, effectively locating open cutters both in transition and off screens, resulting in a 34-22 advantage. Additionally, they pressured the Spurs into committing seven turnovers, capitalizing on five of those turnovers to secure points.

Kyrie Irving spearheaded the Mavericks' first-half performance with 14 points, while Luka Doncic showcased his playmaking prowess with a double-double, tallying 11 assists and 11 points. With this strong showing, the Mavericks enjoyed a comfortable lead heading into the second half, holding a 65-56 advantage.

Top 5 highlights and viral moments from Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs

Here are the best moments from the Texas showdown between the Mavericks and Spurs.

#5 Kyrie Irving shows off his hops

Kyrie Irving utilized a basic backscreen arranged by P.J. Washington, relinquishing the ball promptly to Daniel Gafford and maneuvering toward the unguarded area of the screen to accept a pass in motion from Gafford.

This led to Irving executing a swift two-footed jump dunk. The Spurs found themselves momentarily immobilized as Victor Wembanyama was tardy in anticipating the play.

#4 Luka Doncic full-court alley-oop pass

In a standout play during the first half, Luka Doncic delivered an impressive assist, threading a remarkable pass to Derrick Jones for a two-handed catch and dunk.

This play caught the Spurs defense off guard, as Doncic managed to execute the pass over all defenders despite Jones facing a 1-5 disadvantage.

#3 Spurs with back-to-back blocks on Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic encountered consecutive denials in a sequence of plays. Initially, as he maneuvered for a left-handed finish, Cedi Osman swiftly arrived from the help side, positioned in the strong corner, to thwart his attempt. This defensive effort by Osman not only halted Doncic's drive but also facilitated the Spurs' transition attack.

Shortly thereafter, as Doncic opted for a rightward drive with increased aggression, he left an opening for Wesley to execute a forceful block from behind, resulting in the ball being emphatically sent out of bounds.

#2 Victor Wembanyama rejects Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic

The French rookie sensation, Victor Wembanyama, demonstrated his defensive prowess by denying both Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic easy-scoring opportunities with timely blocks.

In a transition play, Irving attempted to exploit a perceived gap between himself and Wembanyama to execute a layup while utilizing the back of the rim for protection. However, Wembanyama's exceptional length disrupted Irving's plan, forcing him into a challenging layup attempt that ultimately ended in rejection.

Later, when matched up against Doncic on the perimeter, Wembanyama showcased his defensive versatility. Recognizing Doncic's scoring threat, Doncic opted to attempt a perimeter shot rather than driving past Wembanyama. However, Wembanyama's remarkable length once again came into play as he blocked Doncic's attempted three-pointer.

#1 Kyrie Irving shines through in the clutch

Kyrie Irving continued to display his clutch prowess, delivering timely baskets when the Mavericks faced crucial moments, particularly given Luka Doncic's struggles with shooting accuracy throughout the game.

In a pivotal play, Irving utilized a crafty pump-fake to disrupt Jones' shot-blocking timing, effectively freezing the Spurs' help defenders. This maneuver enabled Irving to execute a challenging mid-range pull-up shot, extending the Mavericks' lead to five points and ultimately securing the victory. With this performance, the Mavericks completed a season series sweep over the Spurs, emerging triumphant with a final score of 113-107.

