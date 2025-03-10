Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 10 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Dallas Mavericks will visit the Frost Bank Center to take on the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. Heading into this game, both the Mavericks and the Spurs have had a similar stretch of games. Dallas has lost seven of its last 10 games and is currently sitting at 10th in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, San Antonio is also 3-7 over its last 10 and holds the 13th seed in the West.

These teams have met twice this season with the Mavericks winning both games. Their first meeting on October 24 ended in an 11-point victory for the Mavs. Their second game took place on November 16 and was won by Dallas by a 17-point margin.

The Spurs managed to hold Luka Doncic to just 16 points in the November game, but couldn’t restrict Kyrie Irving and Daniel Gafford who combined to score 44 points. It’ll be interesting to see how tonight’s game plays out now that Irving is out for the season and Doncic has been traded to the Lakers.

Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs Injury Reports for Mar. 10

Dallas Mavericks injury report

The Dallas Mavericks are riddled with injuries at the moment and will likely have to make some heavy adjustments ahead of tonight’s game. Olivier-Maxence Proper (wrist), Anthony Davis (adductor), Kyrie Irving (ACL), Dereck Lively II (ankle), Jaden Hardy (ankle), Daniel Gafford (knee), P.J. Washington (ankle), and Kai Jones (quadricep) are all out of the game against the Spurs.

San Antonio Spurs injury report

The Spurs don't have as many players on their injury report but will still have to make some adjustments. Victor Wembanyama (shoulder) and Riley Minix (shoulder) are out for the season, and Charles Bassey (knee) could be out for tonight’s game against the Mavs.

Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 10

Dallas Mavericks starting lineup and depth charts

The Mavericks are expected to start Naji Marshall, Kessler Edwards, Klay Thompson, Brandon Williams, and Max Christie.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Brandon Williams Max Christie Klay Thompson Naji Marshall Kessler Edwards Spencer Dinwiddie Dante Exum Caleb Martin Kessler Edwards Dwight Powell











San Antonio Spurs starting lineup and depth charts

The San Antonio Spurs are expected to start Chris Paul, De’Aaron Fox, Devin Vassell, Harrison Barnes, and Bismack Biyombo.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Chris Paul De’Aaron Fox Devin Vassell Harrison Barnes Bismack Biyombo Stephon Castle Julian Champagnie Keldon Johnson Jeremy Sochan Sandro Mamukelashvili Blake Wesley Malaki Branham







