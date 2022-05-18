"The question is - is that going to be enough? And the answer is no" - Stephen A. Smith claims Dallas Mavericks will need more than 3x All-Star averaging 30 per game against Warriors

The Dallas Mavericks stunned the Phoenix Suns in Game 7, over powering them on both ends. The Suns had no answer to their offensive outburst, losing 123-90, in what was a humiliating defeat on their home-court.

Luka Doncic was the key to the Mavericks’ comeback in the series after they went down 2-0. Throughout the series, the 22-year-old averaged 32.6 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 7.0 assists, including a dominant performance in Game 7.

Despite Doncic’s heroics in the playoffs so far, Stephen A. Smith of “First Take” believes that the Mavericks will have a tough time when the foe in question is the Golden State Warriors. Smith said:

"Luka is going to get his. Make no mistake about it, Luka is going to get his. I'm saying, I don't give a damn if he does.

"You ain't gonna stop him, you can only hope to contain him, okay. The question is - is that going to be enough? And the answer is no. Because Luka by himself ain't gonna get it done."

In the playoffs, there is no doubt that teams will come up with a plan to limit their opponent’s best scorer. We saw that with the Brooklyn Nets’ collapse, where Kevin Durant became a non-factor, making it an absolute necessity for someone other than the expected bucket getter to be effective.

In Game 7, Luka Doncic got help from Jalen Brunson, dropping 24 points and Spencer Dinwiddie out-doing him to drop 30 points off the bench. However, neither of them have been consistent throughout the playoffs, leaving most of the team's scoring responsibilities in the hands of Doncic.

Stephen A. Smith explained his reasoning for going with the Golden State Warriors, stating:

"At the end of the day, Luka is going to be the only one, as far as I'm concerned, that you have to consistently watch out for."

The Warriors have Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole, who are all capable of getting buckets with consistency; while their system promotes finding the best possible shot. This is going to make it even harder for the Mavericks in terms of slowing down the Warriors’ offense.

The Dallas Mavericks will be tested defensively against the Warriors

The Dallas Mavericks proved their mettle in the Western Conference semifinals against the Phoenix Suns, beating them in seven games. However, the Warriors’ system will be a different challenge.

The Dallas Mavericks will need to communicate effectively and get comfortable switching match ups frequently. The Warriors tend to create a lot of offense through their off-the-ball movement.

Despite the Warriors' talent and experience, the Dallas Mavericks still have a chance if they rise to the occasion and put themselves in the driver’s seat right from the tip-off.

The Warriors strolled past the Denver Nuggets with ease, but the Memphis Grizzlies’ age and energy proved to be challenging. The Mavericks’ chances lie in embodying that energy to suppress the scoring runs that the Warriors are well-known for.

