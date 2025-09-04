"Dallas is where Shedeur Sanders is gonna be": Gilbert Arenas boldly predicts Jerry Jones to bring Coach Prime’s son to Cowboys for one obvious reason

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas made a bold call on Tuesday’s episode of The Arena about the future of rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, son of NFL legend Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders.
Arenas said the team that could best maximize not just Sanders’ on-field skills but also the value of his name is the Dallas Cowboys, run by owner Jerry Jones.
Pointing to Jones’ business savvy as shown in the Netflix series “America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys,” Arenas argued that Jones is the type of visionary who could elevate Sanders.
“It was Jerry the businessman versus the dummies,” Arenas said. “It was someone who had vision on making money, understanding swag, and how to capitalize on it. The other ones didn't like it because they were stuck in their ways.
“He (Sanders) got drafted to the wrong team. That Sanders name, I'm telling you right now, there's only one person that understands business, and he will trade his quarterback for Sanders. Dallas is where Sanders is gonna be. Because that name on the back of that jersey is a legacy, and he's gonna want that to ring bells around the globe. Jerry is gonna have him.”
The Cowboys had 10 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft but passed on Sanders, who fell to the fifth round as the 144th pick by the Cleveland Browns.
Cleveland legend LeBron James shouts out Shedeur Sanders
Shedeur Sanders impressed in last month’s preseason, delivering a strong debut against the Carolina Panthers.
The Browns rolled to a 30-10 win, with Sanders completing 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards while adding four carries for 19 rushing yards.
Cleveland native LeBron James was blown away by the performance.
“That young 🤴🏾 looking good out there! @ShedeurSanders Keep going UP!!! HEAD down on the grind and HEAD high to the most high 🙌🏾🫡,” James tweeted.
In a follow-up post, James urged fans to give the rookie his flowers.
“And I don’t wanna hear that ‘It’s only preseason’ bs. Cause if he was out there not going in y’all would be on his ass about it! So give credit and grace lames. 🤷🏾♂️”
Despite Shedeur Sanders' preseason showing, veteran quarterback Joe Flacco has been named the Browns’ QB1 over him, Dillon Gabriel, and Kenny Pickett.
