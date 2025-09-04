"Dallas is where Shedeur Sanders is gonna be": Gilbert Arenas boldly predicts Jerry Jones to bring Coach Prime’s son to Cowboys for one obvious reason

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas made a bold call on Tuesday’s episode of The Arena about the future of rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, son of NFL legend Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders.

Ad

Arenas said the team that could best maximize not just Sanders’ on-field skills but also the value of his name is the Dallas Cowboys, run by owner Jerry Jones.

Pointing to Jones’ business savvy as shown in the Netflix series “America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys,” Arenas argued that Jones is the type of visionary who could elevate Sanders.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“It was Jerry the businessman versus the dummies,” Arenas said. “It was someone who had vision on making money, understanding swag, and how to capitalize on it. The other ones didn't like it because they were stuck in their ways.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“He (Sanders) got drafted to the wrong team. That Sanders name, I'm telling you right now, there's only one person that understands business, and he will trade his quarterback for Sanders. Dallas is where Sanders is gonna be. Because that name on the back of that jersey is a legacy, and he's gonna want that to ring bells around the globe. Jerry is gonna have him.”

Ad

The Cowboys had 10 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft but passed on Sanders, who fell to the fifth round as the 144th pick by the Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland legend LeBron James shouts out Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders impressed in last month’s preseason, delivering a strong debut against the Carolina Panthers.

The Browns rolled to a 30-10 win, with Sanders completing 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards while adding four carries for 19 rushing yards.

Ad

Cleveland native LeBron James was blown away by the performance.

“That young 🤴🏾 looking good out there! @ShedeurSanders Keep going UP!!! HEAD down on the grind and HEAD high to the most high 🙌🏾🫡,” James tweeted.

In a follow-up post, James urged fans to give the rookie his flowers.

“And I don’t wanna hear that ‘It’s only preseason’ bs. Cause if he was out there not going in y’all would be on his ass about it! So give credit and grace lames. 🤷🏾‍♂️”

Despite Shedeur Sanders' preseason showing, veteran quarterback Joe Flacco has been named the Browns’ QB1 over him, Dillon Gabriel, and Kenny Pickett.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Ezekiel Hirro John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.



He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.



A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.



He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists. Know More