  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Dallas Wings vs Atlanta Dream Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug 29 | 2025 WNBA Season

Dallas Wings vs Atlanta Dream Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug 29 | 2025 WNBA Season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Aug 30, 2025 00:26 GMT
Atlanta Dream v Dallas Wings - Source: Getty
The Atlanta Dream and the Dallas Wings battled on Friday (Image source: Getty)

The Atlanta Dream and the Dallas Wings battled on Friday at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia.

Ad

Coming into the game, the Dream are No. 3 with a 24-14 record. They aim to bounce back from their 81-75 loss against the second-place Las Vegas Aces (26-14) on Wednesday.

On the other hand, the Wings have the worst record in the WNBA (9-30). They are on a six-game losing skid and are already eliminated from playoff contention.

Friday's game is the fourth and final meeting between Dallas and Atlanta this season. The Dream leads the regular-season series 2-1. Atlanta won 83-75 on May 24 and 88-85 on July 30, while Dallas had a 68-55 victory on June 24.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Dallas Wings vs. Atlanta Dream player stats and box score

Atlanta Dream player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Rhyne Howard142101025-94-70-08
Naz Hillmon02300200-40-30-07
Brionna Jones21000001-30-00-02
Allisha Gray122421005-81-31-29
Te-Hina Paopao94402113-43-40-08
Maya Caldwell01210100-10-00-02
Brittney Griner91100104-60-01-27
Nia Coffey32201001-31-20-02
Shatori Walker-Kimbrough00000010-00-00-00
Sika KonéDNP----------
Jordin CanadaDNP----------
Taylor ThierryDNP----------
Ad

Dallas Wings player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Diamond Miller43110112-60-20-12
Maddy Siegrist162020217-92-30-0-8
Myisha Hines-Allen64001003-60-00-0-3
Paige Bueckers61600303-70-10-0-8
Grace Berger42200101-20-02-2-8
Amy Okonkwo43001002-50-20-0-8
Serena Sundell01010000-00-00-00
Christyn Williams00000000-00-00-0-12
Luisa GeiselsöderDNP----------
Tyasha HarrisDNP----------
Aziaha JamesDNP----------
Haley JonesDNP----------
Arike OgunbowaleDNP----------
JJ QuinerlyDNP----------
Li YueruDNP----------
Ad

Dallas Wings vs. Atlanta Dream game summary

The Dallas Wings had a 21-19 lead over the Atlanta Dream at the end of the opening period. Maddy Siegrist scored 11 points on 5-for-6 shooting for Dallas, while Brittney Griner had seven points off the bench for Atlanta.

The Dream outscored the Wings 30-19 in the second quarter to take a 49-40 lead into the halftime break. Rhyne Howard led Atlanta in the first half with 14 points on 5-for-9 shooting, including 4-for-7 from 3-point range. Allisha Gray added 12 points and four assists, while Griner and Te-Hina Paopao had nine points apiece.

Ad

Siegrist scored 16 points on 7-for-9 shooting to lead Dallas in the first half. Paige Bueckers added six points and six assists, while Myisha Hines-Allen chipped in six points and four rebounds.

Both teams return to action on Monday. Dallas will face the league-leading Minnesota Lynx, while Atlanta will battle the Connecticut Sun.

This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through their many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised their 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications