Dallas Wings vs Atlanta Dream Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug 29 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Atlanta Dream and the Dallas Wings battled on Friday at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia.

Coming into the game, the Dream are No. 3 with a 24-14 record. They aim to bounce back from their 81-75 loss against the second-place Las Vegas Aces (26-14) on Wednesday.

On the other hand, the Wings have the worst record in the WNBA (9-30). They are on a six-game losing skid and are already eliminated from playoff contention.

Friday's game is the fourth and final meeting between Dallas and Atlanta this season. The Dream leads the regular-season series 2-1. Atlanta won 83-75 on May 24 and 88-85 on July 30, while Dallas had a 68-55 victory on June 24.

Dallas Wings vs. Atlanta Dream player stats and box score

Atlanta Dream player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Rhyne Howar d 14 2 1 0 1 0 2 5-9 4-7 0-0 8 Naz Hillmon 0 2 3 0 0 2 0 0-4 0-3 0-0 7 Brionna Jones 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1-3 0-0 0-0 2 Allisha Gray 12 2 4 2 1 0 0 5-8 1-3 1-2 9 Te-Hina Paopao 9 4 4 0 2 1 1 3-4 3-4 0-0 8 Maya Caldwell 0 1 2 1 0 1 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 2 Brittney Griner 9 1 1 0 0 1 0 4-6 0-0 1-2 7 Nia Coffey 3 2 2 0 1 0 0 1-3 1-2 0-0 2 Shatori Walker-Kimbrough 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 Sika Koné DNP - - - - - - - - - - Jordin Canada DNP - - - - - - - - - - Taylor Thierry DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Dallas Wings player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Diamond Mille r 4 3 1 1 0 1 1 2-6 0-2 0-1 2 Maddy Siegrist 16 2 0 2 0 2 1 7-9 2-3 0-0 -8 Myisha Hines-Allen 6 4 0 0 1 0 0 3-6 0-0 0-0 -3 Paige Bueckers 6 1 6 0 0 3 0 3-7 0-1 0-0 -8 Grace Berger 4 2 2 0 0 1 0 1-2 0-0 2-2 -8 Amy Okonkwo 4 3 0 0 1 0 0 2-5 0-2 0-0 -8 Serena Sundell 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 Christyn Williams 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -12 Luisa Geiselsöder DNP - - - - - - - - - - Tyasha Harris DNP - - - - - - - - - - Aziaha James DNP - - - - - - - - - - Haley Jones DNP - - - - - - - - - - Arike Ogunbowale DNP - - - - - - - - - - JJ Quinerly DNP - - - - - - - - - - Li Yueru DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Dallas Wings vs. Atlanta Dream game summary

The Dallas Wings had a 21-19 lead over the Atlanta Dream at the end of the opening period. Maddy Siegrist scored 11 points on 5-for-6 shooting for Dallas, while Brittney Griner had seven points off the bench for Atlanta.

The Dream outscored the Wings 30-19 in the second quarter to take a 49-40 lead into the halftime break. Rhyne Howard led Atlanta in the first half with 14 points on 5-for-9 shooting, including 4-for-7 from 3-point range. Allisha Gray added 12 points and four assists, while Griner and Te-Hina Paopao had nine points apiece.

Siegrist scored 16 points on 7-for-9 shooting to lead Dallas in the first half. Paige Bueckers added six points and six assists, while Myisha Hines-Allen chipped in six points and four rebounds.

Both teams return to action on Monday. Dallas will face the league-leading Minnesota Lynx, while Atlanta will battle the Connecticut Sun.

This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.

