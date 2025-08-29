Dallas Wings vs Atlanta Dream Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug 29 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Atlanta Dream and the Dallas Wings battled on Friday at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia.
Coming into the game, the Dream are No. 3 with a 24-14 record. They aim to bounce back from their 81-75 loss against the second-place Las Vegas Aces (26-14) on Wednesday.
On the other hand, the Wings have the worst record in the WNBA (9-30). They are on a six-game losing skid and are already eliminated from playoff contention.
Friday's game is the fourth and final meeting between Dallas and Atlanta this season. The Dream leads the regular-season series 2-1. Atlanta won 83-75 on May 24 and 88-85 on July 30, while Dallas had a 68-55 victory on June 24.
Dallas Wings vs. Atlanta Dream player stats and box score
Atlanta Dream player stats and box score
Dallas Wings player stats and box score
Dallas Wings vs. Atlanta Dream game summary
The Dallas Wings had a 21-19 lead over the Atlanta Dream at the end of the opening period. Maddy Siegrist scored 11 points on 5-for-6 shooting for Dallas, while Brittney Griner had seven points off the bench for Atlanta.
The Dream outscored the Wings 30-19 in the second quarter to take a 49-40 lead into the halftime break. Rhyne Howard led Atlanta in the first half with 14 points on 5-for-9 shooting, including 4-for-7 from 3-point range. Allisha Gray added 12 points and four assists, while Griner and Te-Hina Paopao had nine points apiece.
Siegrist scored 16 points on 7-for-9 shooting to lead Dallas in the first half. Paige Bueckers added six points and six assists, while Myisha Hines-Allen chipped in six points and four rebounds.
Both teams return to action on Monday. Dallas will face the league-leading Minnesota Lynx, while Atlanta will battle the Connecticut Sun.
This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.
