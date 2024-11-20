Dalton Knecht breaks the internet with record-breaking 9 3s in career-night - "LeBron doesn't need to team up with Steph" 

Dalton Knecht continued his breakout game spree for the LA Lakers with another career night as he dropped 37 points en route to the team's 123-115 NBA Cup win over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday. Knecht hit nine triples on the night, including five in the final three minutes of the third quarter and the first four consecutively.

The rookie had 22 consecutive points for the team, leading the Lakers to a handsome advantage over their counterparts. The team's fanbase was in awe of its rookie start as he went viral for his exploits.

One X user wrote that LeBron James won't have to team up with Steph Curry now that he has a sniper like Dalton Knecht next to him.

"LeBron doesn't need to team up with Steph, he's got Dalton Knecht at home."

One fan hailed Knecht, saying:

"Greatest shooter in Lakers history"

One fan revised the Lakers' offseason interest in Klay Thompson, comparing him to Dalton Knecht:

"Ya'll gave Bron his own Klay Thompson im cryyyyin"

One fan vouched for Knecht to earn a permanent starting role:

"I'm convinced Dalton needs to start."

"Where was he couple years ago … My God what a find for lakers … single-handedly bringing lakers overall 3 point % up when it comes to overall season," another added.

"Bro Dalton is elite man W pelinka for the pick now trade Reaves !" another said.

Lakers HC JJ Redick reacts after Dalton Knecht's shooting spree

Lakers coach JJ Redick has seemingly been a fan of Dalton Knecht since he got drafted. Redick got the perfect young player as his first project to develop, considering their similar playing styles as movement shooters. The rookie coach hailed the young wing after the game, saying:

"It's obvious that he's a shotmaker and he was phenomenal tonight."

Redick said he's seen Knecht's potential since training camp across shooting drills and then during the season. The last four games, including Tuesday, have been special for the 23-year-old. Knecht has tied LeBron James in scoring in that span with 24.3 points for the second-highest mark on the Lakers.

He's shot 67.3%, nearly 13% higher than Anthony Davis and 67.7% from 3 on 7.8 attempts. Knecht has recorded a team-high +/- of +9.3 while playing 33.2 minutes on average.

The Lakers haven't had Rui Hachimura in their last three consecutive games, missing his 14 points a night production. However, Dalton Knecht has ensured there are no drop-offs in the Lakers' offense. In fact, he's improved it further and decisively contributed to the team's 6-0 run.

