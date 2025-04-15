Dalton Knecht hypes LeBron James as Lakers shift sights to postseason: "Been in the playoffs since before I was born"

Dalton Knecht made his feelings clear on the impact LeBron James will make in the playoffs. The LA Lakers rookie was asked about the team's chances in the postseason, and he believed the team was in a solid position to compete for the title with the firepower they possessed in their ranks.

Speaking after his 27-point outing in the team's final regular-season game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Knecht believed that the Lakers were primed to make a mark.

“We’ll be ready,” he said, giving a quick shoutout to the vets. “Bron’s been in the playoffs since before I was born. Luka [Doncic], Gabe [Vincent], Jax [Jaxson Hayes], Vando [Jarred Vanderbilt]—all of ‘em help. We’re locked in.”

James is the most seasoned playoff campaigner in the Lakers' fold. With a one-two punch guard combo in Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, LA has a potent offense. Should Knecht chip in with his impact 3s when called upon, the Lakers will be able to string together comprehensive performances in what looks to be a tough playoff matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

LeBron James reaches unique landmark as Lakers regular season comes to an end

After surpassing decorated LA Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's leading scorer in 2023, LeBron James has now overtaken the former for the number of games played. James played his 1,561st regular-season game when he laced up against the Dallas Mavericks last week.

The 40-year-old now trails Robert Parish (1,611) in these standings and will be on track to break the record if he plays a major chunk of games in the 2025-26 season. James passed the 50,000 all-time points mark last month. All eyes will now be on the 4x NBA champion as he makes a case for his fifth NBA title and his second with the Lakers.

