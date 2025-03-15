Dalton Knecht Injury Update: JJ Redick announces latest after Lakers rookie brutally slams his head on the floor 

Lakers coach JJ Redick provided a crucial injury update on rookie Dalton Knecht after Friday's 131-126 loss to the Denver Nuggets. Knecht fell on the floor head-first after his hands slipped off the rim on a two-handed jam in the fourth quarter. The first-round pick seemingly grimaced in pain before he got up and continued playing.

It was one of the most concerning situations during the game, one that had Redick rush to the floor to check up on Knecht during a timeout.

However, the Lakers coach revealed that Knecht was all alright and didn't hurt himself much.

"His back and head apparently are okay," Redick said.

The Lakers were already missing four starters and six rotation players, including Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, Jaxson Hayes, Dorian Finney-Smith and Gabe Vincent. Losing Knecht to a potential long-term injury could have been a brutal blow for the Lakers, who have slumped to four straight losses because of injuries.

