"Dalton Knecht robbed, Bronny James snubbed" - Fans divided over shocking omissions from 2024–25 NBA All-Rookie teams

By Rob Andrew Lo
Modified May 20, 2025 18:55 GMT
The NBA has announced this season’s All-Rookie team. It is led by Stephon Castle of the San Antonio Spurs, Zaccharie Risacher of the Atlanta Hawks, Jaylen Wells of the Memphis Grizzlies, Zach Edey of the Grizzlies and Alex Starr as the first team.

Meanwhile, the second team consisted of Chicago Bulls’ Matas Buzelis, Washington Wizards’ Bub Carrington, Portland Trail Blazers’ Donovan Clingan, Miami Heat’s Kal’el Ware and New Orleans Pelicans’ Yves Missi.

However, the result did not appease fans as they pointed out some snubs, including LA Lakers’ Dalton Knecht, who was a key rotational piece for the team during the regular season. Aside from Knecht, a fan also mentioned Lakers’ Bronny James, who was the 55th pick of the 2024 draft.

“Dalton Knecht robbed,” a fan wrote.
“Bronny got snubbed,” a fan said.
“Knecht snub is a travesty, NBA hates on the mid-majors smh.,” one fan wrote.
Other fans also threw names they think should have been in the All-Rookie selections. These include Golden State Warriors' Quinten Post, Utah Jazz's Kyle Filipowski and even Philadelphia 76ers' Jared McCain, who was one of the favorites to win the Rookie of the Year award before he tore his lateral meniscus in December.

"McCain would’ve been here 💔," a fan said.
"Filipowski snubbed," said another fan.
"Where is Quinten Post??" one fan wrote.
Since last year, the draft has been considered to be full of role players and projects, instead of stars. Last month, the league named Stephon Castle as the Rookie of the Year after he averaged 14.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

It gave the Spurs the top rookie award for the second straight year following Victor Wembanyama's win last season.

NBA rookies underperformed this year, according to data reporter

While the expectations were mild throughout the season, NBA rookies still underperformed, according to data reporter Lev Akabas of Sportico.

In his report, Akabas said the class did not exceed expectations nor reach it as they went below what was expected of them to start the season.

"The average NBA player this season scored 17.0 points per 36 minutes on the court, but the average rookie scored just 13.7. That gap of -3.3 is the largest of any of the past 40 seasons," Akabas wrote.
He also cited that only five players put up double-digit scoring averages this season, adding to the batch's lack of offensive productivity throughout the year.

Meanwhile, next year is expected to be loaded with superstar potential, led by consensus top pick Cooper Flagg.

Rob Andrew Lo

Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.

Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.

When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
