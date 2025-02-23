  • home icon
  Dalton Knecht stats tonight: How did the LA Lakers rookie perform against the Nuggets? (Feb. 22)

Dalton Knecht stats tonight: How did the LA Lakers rookie perform against the Nuggets? (Feb. 22)

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Feb 23, 2025 02:44 GMT
Dalton Knecht and the LA Lakers faced the Denver Nuggets on Saturday at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Saturday's game is Knecht's 52nd game in purple and gold. In 51 games this season, he averaged 9.1 points and 3.0 rebounds on 45.8% shooting (35.7% on 3-pointers). The 23-year-old is also averaging 20.3 minutes. He has started 12 games for coach JJ Redick.

Knecht did not play in the opening period. In the second, he logged 5:49 minutes and scored two points on a couple of free throws. He also had a steal and a block. The Lakers led 63-54 at halftime behind Luka Doncic's 19 points.

Dalton Knecht stats tonight

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Dalton Knecht2001100-10-12-20
This is a developing story.

