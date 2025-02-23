Dalton Knecht stats tonight: How did the LA Lakers rookie perform against the Nuggets? (Feb. 22)

Dalton Knecht and the LA Lakers faced the Denver Nuggets on Saturday at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Saturday's game is Knecht's 52nd game in purple and gold. In 51 games this season, he averaged 9.1 points and 3.0 rebounds on 45.8% shooting (35.7% on 3-pointers). The 23-year-old is also averaging 20.3 minutes. He has started 12 games for coach JJ Redick.

Knecht did not play in the opening period. In the second, he logged 5:49 minutes and scored two points on a couple of free throws. He also had a steal and a block. The Lakers led 63-54 at halftime behind Luka Doncic's 19 points.

Dalton Knecht stats tonight

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Dalton Knecht 2 0 0 1 1 0 0-1 0-1 2-2 0

This is a developing story.

