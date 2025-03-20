  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Dalton Knecht
  • Dalton Knecht Stats Tonight: How did Lakers first-round pick fare in key clash vs Nuggets? (Mar. 19)

Dalton Knecht Stats Tonight: How did Lakers first-round pick fare in key clash vs Nuggets? (Mar. 19)

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Mar 20, 2025 03:24 GMT
NBA: Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
Dalton Knecht Stats Tonight: How did Lakers first round pick fare in key clash vs Nuggets? (Mar. 19) (Image Source: Imagn)

LA Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht continued his run of playing significant minutes for the team amid LeBron James and Rui Hachimura's injury absences. The first-round pick has made the most of it and made a case for cracking into the playoff rotation. Over the past nine games, he's averaged 14.3 points and 3.7 rebounds, shooting 50.0%, including 40.0% from 3.

Ad

Here's how he fared against the Denver Nuggets in Wednesday's clash:

Dalton Knecht's stats tonight vs. Denver Nuggets

Knecht played 10:56 minutes in the first half off the bench. He was clinical offensively, making 3 of 4 shots, all from the 3-point range. He also made two trips to the foul line, converting one shot. Knecht added a rebound and an assist. He finished the half with a +/- of +2. The Lakers led 73-59.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Knecht optimized the open shots he got on the perimeter, thanks to Luka Doncic, who often got Denver's players in rotation with his gravity.

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Arhaan Raje
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी