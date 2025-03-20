Dalton Knecht Stats Tonight: How did Lakers first-round pick fare in key clash vs Nuggets? (Mar. 19)

LA Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht continued his run of playing significant minutes for the team amid LeBron James and Rui Hachimura's injury absences. The first-round pick has made the most of it and made a case for cracking into the playoff rotation. Over the past nine games, he's averaged 14.3 points and 3.7 rebounds, shooting 50.0%, including 40.0% from 3.
Here's how he fared against the Denver Nuggets in Wednesday's clash:
Dalton Knecht's stats tonight vs. Denver Nuggets
Knecht played 10:56 minutes in the first half off the bench. He was clinical offensively, making 3 of 4 shots, all from the 3-point range. He also made two trips to the foul line, converting one shot. Knecht added a rebound and an assist. He finished the half with a +/- of +2. The Lakers led 73-59.
Knecht optimized the open shots he got on the perimeter, thanks to Luka Doncic, who often got Denver's players in rotation with his gravity.
