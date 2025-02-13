Dalton Knecht Stats Tonight: How did Lakers rookie fare in return after shocking Mark Williams trade gets rescinded? (Feb. 12)

Dalton Knecht returned to the LA Lakers lineup after a whirlwind week for the rookie. The first-round pick was traded to the Charlotte Hornets on Feb. 5 for Mark Williams. However, the Lakers pulled out of the deal after Williams failed a physical. LA had Knecht back, but as expected, the conversations were seemingly awkward.

Knecht also refused to play in Monday's contest against the Utah Jazz as he wanted time to 'process' this unusual instance. However, the rookie was in action in his second game back since the trade was voided. Knecht played seven minutes in the first half of Wednesday's rematch against the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center.

The first-round pick had three points. He made one 3 on three attempts. Knecht didn't add to his box score in other categories. He had a box +/- of -1. The Lakers trailed 64-53 heading into halftime.

