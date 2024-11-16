Dalton Knecht Stats Tonight: How did Lakers rookie fare in 2nd NBA career start vs Spurs (Nov. 15)

Dalton Knecht got his second career start on Friday against the San Antonio Spurs. The rookie was coming off his best performance against the Memphis Grizzlies. JJ Redick didn't waste any time upgrading the rookie's role after starter Rui Hachimura was sidelined with an ankle injury.

Knecht delivered as expected, tallying 14 points and three rebounds in 26 minutes. He shot an efficient 6-of-11, including 2-of-4 from 3. Knecht finished with a +/- -9.

As solid as Knecht looked with his shot and offensively, he struggled on defense. Max Christie, out of the rotation before Friday, made a commendable comeback and split minutes with Knecht. He was the better wing option to keep LA afloat defensively.

Nevertheless, Knecht gave another reason to JJ Redick for increasing his rotation minutes moving forward when the Lakers get healthier. His gravity and shooting ability have been instrumental in Redick's offense, especially for Anthony Davis and LeBron James, who have ample space to operate.

The Lakers missed a threat like him since the 2020 championship-winning season when they surrounded their star duo with efficient 3-point shooters.

Dalton Knecht's emergence could be key for Lakers bench

The LA Lakers bench has been disappointing for the better part of this short season. With just 25.0 points a night, it's the fifth-worst bench in the NBA in terms of scoring. Dalton Knecht, Gabe Vincent and Max Christie had an underwhelming start, but that has changed lately.

JJ Redick moved D'Angelo Russell to the bench after eight games, and that has stabilized the Lakers' second unit. Russell's shot creation and spacing have proved key for Knecht to thrive. The rookie is also getting minutes with LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the floor, which is crucial for him as it helps him get better looks with the attention the Lakers' stars draw from opposing defenses.

Redick's faith and confidence in the rookie has only elevated his efforts. With some more improvement on defense, Knecht could become the ultimate sixth-man threat for the Lakers and possibly even a starter.

