Dalton Knecht Stats Tonight: Lakers rookie's career-high leads team's comeback win vs Pelicans (Nov. 16)

LA Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht secures his third career start on Saturday against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Tennessee prospect continued getting the nod for a starting five spot after Rui Hachimura missed another game. Knecht has been efficient in the past two games. He dropped 19 points in a season-best outing against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, shooting 7 of 8, including 5 of 5.

Knecht, who got his second start on Friday against the San Antonio Spurs, managed 14 points on 6 of 11 shots, including 2 of 4 from 3. He continued his efficient run through Saturday's contest.

Knecht recorded a career-high 27 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals, shooting 10 of 17, including 5 of 10 from 3. Knecht was a +/- +11 (team high) in 37:15 minutes of action.

Dalton Knecht's third quarter changes Lakers fortunes vs. Pelicans

Dalton Knecht had a sold start in Saturday's game after 11 first-half points. However, he did even better in the second half, scoring 16. He added 10 points in the third quarter alone as the Lakers turned the game around. After trailing by 15 at one stage, Knecht willed LA back into the contest in a 29-15 third-quarter surge that saw the Lakers take a six-point lead into the final quarter.

Knecht's also played excellent defense in the second half, an area where he's seemingly struggled for most of his rookie season. The Lakers won 104-99 behind his impeccable performance. It was the second time in three games that the first-round pick produced a game-altering performance.

His prospects of getting significant minutes in the lineup continue to grow at this rate when the Lakers get healthy and have most of their frontcourt players available.

