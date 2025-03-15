Dalton Knecht stats tonight: How did Lakers rookie fare with 8 teammates out vs Nuggets? (March 13)

Dalton Knecht had a tall task on Friday night as the LA Lakers, missing four starters and eight players overall, went head-to-head with their rivals, the Denver Nuggets.

The Lakers were without key starters Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Jaxson Hayes and Rui Hachimura, along with reserves Gabe Vincent, Dorian Finney-Smith, Trey Jemison III and Maxi Kleber. With so many absences, it was a golden opportunity for Knecht and the other reserves to step up.

Despite the setbacks, the Lakers came out strong in the first quarter, outscoring Denver 40-32, with Knecht contributing seven points. A dominant 19-7 rebounding advantage helped LA gain the early edge.

In the second quarter, the Nuggets battled back. A Michael Porter Jr. alley-oop dunk put Denver ahead 50-49, and from there, the Nuggets outscored the Lakers 21-18 to close the first half.

Knecht finished the first half with 15 points, shooting 6-for-12, while Austin Reaves notched a double-double with 22 points, 10 assists and five rebounds.

For Denver, Nikola Jokic led the way with 18 first-half points, while former Laker Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 15 points and five assists. Aaron Gordon (12 points) and Christian Braun (11 points) also reached double figures.

Below are Dalton Knecht’s full stats.

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Dalton Knecht 17:20 15 1 1 6 12 50.0 3 7 42.9 0 0 0.0 0 1 0 0 0 2 -3

