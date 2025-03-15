Dalton Knecht stats tonight: How did Lakers rookie fare with 8 teammates out vs Nuggets? (March 13)

Dalton Knecht had a tall task on Friday night as the LA Lakers, missing four starters and eight players overall, went head-to-head with their rivals, the Denver Nuggets.
The Lakers were without key starters Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Jaxson Hayes and Rui Hachimura, along with reserves Gabe Vincent, Dorian Finney-Smith, Trey Jemison III and Maxi Kleber. With so many absences, it was a golden opportunity for Knecht and the other reserves to step up.
Despite the setbacks, the Lakers came out strong in the first quarter, outscoring Denver 40-32, with Knecht contributing seven points. A dominant 19-7 rebounding advantage helped LA gain the early edge.
In the second quarter, the Nuggets battled back. A Michael Porter Jr. alley-oop dunk put Denver ahead 50-49, and from there, the Nuggets outscored the Lakers 21-18 to close the first half.
Knecht finished the first half with 15 points, shooting 6-for-12, while Austin Reaves notched a double-double with 22 points, 10 assists and five rebounds.
For Denver, Nikola Jokic led the way with 18 first-half points, while former Laker Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 15 points and five assists. Aaron Gordon (12 points) and Christian Braun (11 points) also reached double figures.
Below are Dalton Knecht’s full stats.
