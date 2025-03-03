  • home icon
  Dalton Knecht Stats Tonight: How did Lakers rookie fare in bigger role after Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves' injuries vs Clippers? (Mar. 2)

Dalton Knecht Stats Tonight: How did Lakers rookie fare in bigger role after Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves' injuries vs Clippers? (Mar. 2)

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Mar 03, 2025 03:39 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Los Angeles Clippers - Source: Imagn
Dalton Knecht Stats Tonight (Image Source: Imagn)

LA Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht had a significant role against the LA Clippers on Sunday. The Lakers missed two of their top four offensive players, Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves, with injuries, opening up more playing time for Knecht and others among the reserve unit.

Knecht began the contest with a bang to set the tone for himself. He hit his first three shots after converting a putback dunk, a corner 3 and another triple from downtown after his introduction, scoring eight first-quarter points.

Knecht wrapped up his first half shift with 12:19 minutes of action. He went off for 14 points, two rebounds and one steal, shooting 5 of 7, including 4 of 6 from 3. Knecht seemingly looked like he had his swagger back in this contest, which made him a fan favorite at the start of the season.

The Lakers took a 13-point lead into the half, making Knecht's contributions valuable.

Edited by Arhaan Raje
