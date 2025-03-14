  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Dalton Knecht
  • Dalton Knecht Stats Tonight: How did Lakers rookie fare against Bucks in LeBron James' absence? (Mar. 13)

Dalton Knecht Stats Tonight: How did Lakers rookie fare against Bucks in LeBron James' absence? (Mar. 13)

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Mar 14, 2025 00:44 GMT
NBA: New York Knicks at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
Dalton Knecht Stats Tonight: How did Lakers rookie fare against Bucks in LeBron James' absence? (Mar. 13) (Image Source: Imagn)

Dalton Knecht received another extended run in the rotation for the LA Lakers in Thursday's matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. The first-round pick has been a beneficiary of the injuries in the Lakers frontcourt over the past week, with Rui Hachimura and LeBron James out.

Ad

Knecht began the first quarter with a decent shift, tallying five points after converting one layup and a 3. The Lakers trailed 33-29 at the end of the first frame. He remained hot from the field to begin the second quarter with another two-pointer and extend his tally to seven points.

Knecht played 10:29 minutes in the first half, going 3-for-4, including a 3-pointer. He had two rebounds and one assist. Knecht was +/- -5 as the Lakers trailed 71-63.

also-read-trending Trending

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Arhaan Raje
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी