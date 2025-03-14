Dalton Knecht Stats Tonight: How did Lakers rookie fare against Bucks in LeBron James' absence? (Mar. 13)

Dalton Knecht received another extended run in the rotation for the LA Lakers in Thursday's matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. The first-round pick has been a beneficiary of the injuries in the Lakers frontcourt over the past week, with Rui Hachimura and LeBron James out.

Knecht began the first quarter with a decent shift, tallying five points after converting one layup and a 3. The Lakers trailed 33-29 at the end of the first frame. He remained hot from the field to begin the second quarter with another two-pointer and extend his tally to seven points.

Knecht played 10:29 minutes in the first half, going 3-for-4, including a 3-pointer. He had two rebounds and one assist. Knecht was +/- -5 as the Lakers trailed 71-63.

