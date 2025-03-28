Dalton Knecht Stats Tonight: How did Lakers rookie fare against Chicago Bulls? (Mar. 27)

By Michael Macasero
Modified Mar 28, 2025 01:15 GMT
NBA: Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
Dalton Knecht stats against Chicago Bulls on Mar. 27. [photo: Imagn]

Dalton Knecht and the LA Lakers took on the Chicago Bulls on Thursday. In their second meeting with the Bulls, the Lakers looked to avenge a 146-115 beatdown five nights ago in Los Angeles. The Lakers hoped to have enough left in the tank after a fiercely contested 120-119 win in Indiana less than 24 hours ago.

The rookie entered the game with 2:22 remaining in the first quarter to give Luka Doncic a breather. He grabbed one rebound and missed the only shot he attempted, a 26-footer that went wide right. LA struggled early on and trailed 32-22 at the end of the period.

Dalton Knecht started in the second quarter, where his only contribution was a personal foul. Jaxson Hayes came in for him with 8:34 remaining in the period as LA mounted a rally to turn the game around.

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Dalton Knecht0 1 00000-10-10-0+7

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

