Dalton Knecht Stats Tonight: How did Lakers rookie fare against Chicago Bulls? (Mar. 27)

Dalton Knecht and the LA Lakers took on the Chicago Bulls on Thursday. In their second meeting with the Bulls, the Lakers looked to avenge a 146-115 beatdown five nights ago in Los Angeles. The Lakers hoped to have enough left in the tank after a fiercely contested 120-119 win in Indiana less than 24 hours ago.

The rookie entered the game with 2:22 remaining in the first quarter to give Luka Doncic a breather. He grabbed one rebound and missed the only shot he attempted, a 26-footer that went wide right. LA struggled early on and trailed 32-22 at the end of the period.

Dalton Knecht started in the second quarter, where his only contribution was a personal foul. Jaxson Hayes came in for him with 8:34 remaining in the period as LA mounted a rally to turn the game around.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Dalton Knecht 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 +7

