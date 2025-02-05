Dalton Knecht stats tonight: How did Lakers rookie fare against crosstown rivals LA Clippers (Feb. 4)

Dalton Knecht was the beneficiary of two exquisite passes from LeBron James as the rookie opened his evening with two easy buckets. The rookie was also tasked with guarding Kawhi Leonard for brief stretches as the Lakers got off to a hot start at the Intuit Dome on Tuesday.

Knecht came off the bench to end his half with seven points in 6:58 minutes as LA Led 73-50 at halftime. Much of their points came from James with 21 points, three rebounds, and five assists. Dalton Knecht comes into the game averaging 9.3 points and 3.0 rebounds on 45.9% shooting from the field and 35.5% from downtown.

