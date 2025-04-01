Dalton Knecht Stats Tonight: How did Lakers rookie fare against Houston Rockets? (Mar. 31)

Dalton Knecht and the LA Lakers hosted the Houston Rockets on Monday for a crucial Western Conference showdown. The Lakers (45-29) looked to retain their hold of the No. 4 spot and inch closer to the Rockets (49-26), which sit in second place. LA hoped to tie the season series with a win after losing 119-115 in early January.

Ad

Knecht did not see action in the first quarter. The defensive struggle, which saw Houston lead 19-16 at the end of the period, forced JJ Redick to keep the rookie on the bench.

The No.17 pick in the 2024 draft started the second quarter but lasted only four minutes. Redick substituted him for Rui Hachimura with LA trailing 31-27. Knecht did not attempt a shot in the first half and failed to add a rebound or an assist.

Ad

Trending

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Dalton Knecht 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -1

Ad

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback