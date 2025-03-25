Dalton Knecht stats tonight: How did Lakers’ rookie fare against Magic? (March 24)

By Michael Macasero
Modified Mar 25, 2025 00:56 GMT
NBA: New York Knicks at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
Dalton Knecht stats against Orlando Magic on Mar. 24. [photo: Imagn]

Dalton Knecht and the LA Lakers for a crucial four-game road trip starting on Monday with a game against the Orlando Magic. LA, which lost 119-118 at Crypto.com Arena on Nov. 21, hoped to get their revenge away from home. The Lakers headed into the game looking to snap a two-game losing slump.

JJ Redick, who usually sends in Knecht late in the first quarter, kept the rookie on the bench in the opening 12 minutes. The coach leaned more on his veterans, particularly with Rui Hachimura on the roster. LA took a 30-26 lead at the end of the period.

Knecht replaced Gabe Vincent to start the second quarter. He opened the LA Lakers’ scoring in the period with a 25-footer off a pass from Austin Reaves. Redick sent Knecht back to the bench after the Magic purposely hunted for him on the defensive end. After a foul on Paolo Banchero, the Lakers coach removed the rookie for Luka Doncic with 7:57 left in the quarter.

Trending

Dalton Knecht could not get on the floor as the LA Lakers struggled in the third quarter. Orlando trailed 60-58 at halftime before taking a 92-78 lead entering the fourth period.

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Dalton Knecht3 000001-11-10-0-6
Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game.

