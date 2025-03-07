Dalton Knecht Stats Tonight: How did Lakers rookie fare in marquee matchup against Knicks? (Mar. 6)

Dalton Knecht continued earning rotation minutes for the LA Lakers during Thursday's marquee matchup against the New York Knicks. While Austin Reaves returned, Rui Hachimura was still out, keeping the window open for JJ Redick to offer Knecht a significant role.

He had also been playing at an efficient level. Over the past two games, Knecht seemingly rediscovered his swagger. Against the Clippers on Sunday, he dropped 19 points, shooting 70.0% and 5 of 8 from 3. In Tuesday's contest against the Pelicans, he had 13 points on 5 of 9 shots.

Dalton Knecht Stats Tonight: Lakers rookie's performance through four quarters against Knicks

Dalton Knecht had a relatively quiet first half against the Knicks than the previous two outings. He made one 3 on three attempts in 8:45 minutes of action. Knecht added three rebounds and one assist. Redick had to rely on his top six rotation players for most of the half after the Lakers fell behind by 13 at one point before trimming the gap to 60-51, entering the locker room at halftime.

