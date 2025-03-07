  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Dalton Knecht
  • Dalton Knecht Stats Tonight: How did Lakers rookie fare in marquee matchup against Knicks? (Mar. 6)

Dalton Knecht Stats Tonight: How did Lakers rookie fare in marquee matchup against Knicks? (Mar. 6)

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Mar 07, 2025 04:20 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Los Angeles Clippers - Source: Imagn
Dalton Knecht Stats Tonight: How did Lakers rookie fare in marquee matchup against Knicks? (Mar. 6) (Image Source: Imagn)

Dalton Knecht continued earning rotation minutes for the LA Lakers during Thursday's marquee matchup against the New York Knicks. While Austin Reaves returned, Rui Hachimura was still out, keeping the window open for JJ Redick to offer Knecht a significant role.

Ad

He had also been playing at an efficient level. Over the past two games, Knecht seemingly rediscovered his swagger. Against the Clippers on Sunday, he dropped 19 points, shooting 70.0% and 5 of 8 from 3. In Tuesday's contest against the Pelicans, he had 13 points on 5 of 9 shots.

Dalton Knecht Stats Tonight: Lakers rookie's performance through four quarters against Knicks

Dalton Knecht had a relatively quiet first half against the Knicks than the previous two outings. He made one 3 on three attempts in 8:45 minutes of action. Knecht added three rebounds and one assist. Redick had to rely on his top six rotation players for most of the half after the Lakers fell behind by 13 at one point before trimming the gap to 60-51, entering the locker room at halftime.

also-read-trending Trending

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Arhaan Raje
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी