Dalton Knecht Stats Tonight: How did Lakers rookie fare after being moved to the bench against Denver Nuggets?

Dalton Knecht and the LA Lakers crossed swords against the Nikola Jokic-led Denver Nuggets in a high-stakes regular season game on Saturday. After starting the last four games in Rui Hachimura’s absence due to a left ankle sprain, Knecht returned to his bench role with Hachimura back in the starting lineup.
Despite the change, the rookie made the most of his 13 minutes in the first half, delivering an immediate impact both offensively and on the boards. The former Tennessee standout finished the half with five points, three rebounds, and one assist, shooting 2 of 4 from the field, including 1 of 2 from three-point range.
