Dalton Knecht Stats Tonight: How did Lakers rookie fare against OKC Thunder? (Apr. 8)

Dalton Knecht and the LA Lakers hoped to sweep the two-game mini-series against the OKC Thunder on Tuesday. LA, which won 126-99 two nights ago, could secure the season head-to-head duel with another victory.

Ad

JJ Redick continued the trend of keeping the rookie on the bench to open the game. Knecht could not see action until 3:22 left in the first quarter to relieve Dorian Finney-Smith. The No. 17 pick in the 2024 draft did not attempt one shot in the high-octane slugfest in the first quarter.

Knecht started the second quarter and opened the Lakers' output with a corner 3-pointer off a nifty pass from LeBron James. The forward missed two more shots after that, including a dunk that Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein partly stuffed at the rim.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Redick sidelined Dalton Knecht in the third quarter. After trailing 80-72 at halftime, the coach leaned on his veterans to keep the OKC Thunder from blowing the game open. Redick's strategy worked as the old reliables dominated the period 26-17 to take a 98-97 edge entering the fourth quarter.

Knecht played three minutes, contributing a rebound during his stint on the floor before Luka Doncic relieved him with 9:00 in the fourth quarter. The rookie did return until the game was all but over. OKC pulled away late to lead 136-116 before Redick emptied his bench.

Ad

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Dalton Knecht 3 3 0 0 0 0 1-4 1-2 0-0 -2

Ad

Dalton Knecht's failed poster dunk against Isaiah Hartenstein became viral

Dalton Knecht went viral against the OKC Thunder on Tuesday for the wrong reason. With roughly three minutes left in the second quarter, he emphatically drove into the paint to attempt a highlight reel dunk. Instead, Isaiah Hartenstein swatted his shot at the rim, prompting the pro-Thunder crowd to stand in appreciation.

Ad

The play was a microcosm of how Knecht played in the two-game mini-series against the Thunder. He had a quiet three-point output on Sunday despite the LA Lakers' dominant 126-99 road win.

Dalton Knecht grabbed part of the spotlight in the rematch via a highlight play from Hartenstein. The rookie will be hoping to do better if the two teams meet in the playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More