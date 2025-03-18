  • home icon
  Dalton Knecht Stats Tonight: How did Lakers rookie fare against Spurs after extended run continues in LeBron James' absence? (Mar. 17)

Dalton Knecht Stats Tonight: How did Lakers rookie fare against Spurs after extended run continues in LeBron James' absence? (Mar. 17)

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Mar 18, 2025 03:47 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at San Antonio Spurs - Source: Imagn
Dalton Knecht Stats Tonight: How did Lakers rookie fare against Spurs after extended run continues in LeBron James' absence? (Image Source: Imagn)

LA Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht continued to enjoy playing more minutes as LeBron James stayed on the sidelines in Monday's contest against the San Antonio Spurs. Knecht continues to get opportunities to make his case for minutes in the playoffs. He did well over the past few games, especially on Friday, after putting up a 32-point performance against Denver in a five-point loss without Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and four rotation players.

Dalton Knecht Stats Tonight vs. Spurs (Mar. 17)

Knecht had an efficient run in the first half against the Spurs. The rookie tallied 10 points, three rebounds, two assists and one block in nine minutes, shooting 4 of 5, concluding 2 of 3 from deep.

Knecht showed continued improvement defensively and on offense, he was more fluid with the Lakers running sets for him. Knecht was also given more on-ball duties, especially when Luka Doncic was off the floor.

The rookie was among the beneficiaries of the Spurs' blitzing Doncic every trip down the floor. Doncic set up Knecht for open opportunities and the 17th pick didn't disappoint by converting the shots.

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Edited by Arhaan Raje
