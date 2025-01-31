Dalton Knecht stats tonight: How did Lakers rookie fare against struggling Washington Wizards (Jan. 30)

Dalton Knecht didn't have much of an impact on the scoreboards for the LA Lakers in their dominant first half against the struggling Washington Wizards at the Capital One Arena on Thursday. LA led 78-45 by the end of the first-half whistle. Knecht, on his part, had no points to show for.
In his eight minutes of action, the rookie also had nothing to show for the rebounds and assists column. However, with a massive 33-point lead, there's a possibility that Dalton Knecht might see more minutes and will put in the numbers in the second half. He was 0-2 from the field and the 3-point line.
Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.
Edited by Aharon Abhishek