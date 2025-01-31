  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Dalton Knecht
  • Dalton Knecht stats tonight: How did Lakers rookie fare against struggling Washington Wizards (Jan. 30)

Dalton Knecht stats tonight: How did Lakers rookie fare against struggling Washington Wizards (Jan. 30)

By Aharon Abhishek
Modified Jan 31, 2025 01:16 GMT
Los Angeles Lakers v Philadelphia 76ers - Source: Getty
Dalton Knecht stats tonight: How did Lakers rookie fare against struggling Washington Wizards (Jan. 30)

Dalton Knecht didn't have much of an impact on the scoreboards for the LA Lakers in their dominant first half against the struggling Washington Wizards at the Capital One Arena on Thursday. LA led 78-45 by the end of the first-half whistle. Knecht, on his part, had no points to show for.

In his eight minutes of action, the rookie also had nothing to show for the rebounds and assists column. However, with a massive 33-point lead, there's a possibility that Dalton Knecht might see more minutes and will put in the numbers in the second half. He was 0-2 from the field and the 3-point line.

also-read-trending Trending

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Aharon Abhishek
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी