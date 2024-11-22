  • home icon
  Dalton Knecht Stats Tonight: How did Lakers rookie perform vs Magic after career-night? (Nov. 21)

Dalton Knecht Stats Tonight: How did Lakers rookie perform vs Magic after career-night? (Nov. 21)

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Nov 22, 2024 06:27 GMT
NBA: Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
Dalton Knecht retained his starting spot for the fourth consecutive night during Tuesday's home contest for the LA Lakers against the Orlando Magic as Rui Hachimura missed another game. Coming off a career-high 37-point night, shooting nine 3-pointers, Knecht demanded immense respect from the Magic's defense.

He entered the game knowing the Magic defense was going to be aggressive, but Knecht altered his game plan. Instead of waiting on the 3-point line for spot-up shooting chances, he helped LA's offense keep the Magic defense occupied with his movement.

Knecht also seemingly attacked closeouts and drove more to the rim to alter Orlando's schemes.

At the end of the first half, the rookie produced nine points and four rebounds in 18:02 minutes. He shot 4 of 6, including 1 of 2 from 3. Knecht was a +/- +7, the exact lead the Lakers had entering the locker room (67-60).

Dalton Knecht had another solid second half after he put up eight points while hitting timely shots at various junctures. He went 3 of 8 but hit two more 3s on five attempts in that span.

Knecht finished with another 15+ point night, tallying 17 on 7 of 14 overall shooting, including 3 of 7 from deep. He had four rebounds, one assist and three personal fouls in 39:06 minutes of action.

