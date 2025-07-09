Dalton Knecht Stats Tonight: How did Lakers' sophomore perform vs Spurs amid Summer League slump? (July 8)

Dalton Knecht and the LA Lakers took on the San Antonio Spurs in the 2025 NBA Summer League California Classic on Tuesday. Knecht had been underwhelming to tip off his second season in the Summer League after scoring only 7.0 points across his first two appearances on 5 of 20 shots, including 0-for-9 from 3.
On Tuesday, though, Knecht was off to a hot start. He went 2 of 3 from the floor, giving the Lakers their first four points in under two minutes. Knecht made a short jumper after getting an offensive rebound off his miss, followed by a breakaway dunk.
Knecht then hit a 3 to continue his red-hot streak in the game, his first in 10 attempts at the Summer League, giving LA a 12-10 lead with 5:37 left. Knecht finished the quarter with eight points after getting to the line.
He played 7:33 minutes, shooting 3 of 5, including 1 of 1 from 3-point range and 1 of 2 from the free throw line. Knecht added three rebounds and was a +/- -2 entering the second frame.
Knecht wasn't as efficient in the second quarter. He made only one of his next five shots, including three misses from deep. Nevertheless, Knecht entered the half with 10 points and five rebounds. He shot 4 of 10, including 1 of 4 from the arc and 1 of 2 from the free throw line. Knecht was a +/- -4 while LA trailed by five points.
Knecht's struggles continued in the third. He only had one attempt from the floor, and he missed that. His box score across the board remained unchanged.
