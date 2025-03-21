  • home icon
"Dalton Knecht still clears": NBA fans react to almost-a-Laker Mark Williams' big night vs Knicks

By Michael Macasero
Modified Mar 21, 2025 03:15 GMT
NBA: Charlotte Hornets at New York Knicks - Source: Imagn
Fans react to Mark Williams' impressive game against the New York Knicks on Thursday. [photo: Imagn]

Mark Williams helped the Charlotte Hornets pull off a 115-98 win over the New York Knicks on Thursday. The big man finished the game with 19 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and three blocks. He was part of a balanced attack that left the Knicks reeling.

Williams was very close to joining the LA Lakers this season. After trading Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks for Luka Doncic, the Lakers acquired Williams from the Charlotte Hornets. Lakers GM Rob Pelinka sent Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish and a first-round pick for AD’s replacement.

Three days after the trade, Pelinka rescinded the trade after Williams failed his physical examination.

With this in mind, fans promptly reacted to Wiliams’ impressive outing:

“Knecht still clears. Sorry”
Another fan took a shot at the Lakers' medical staff after the part they played in rescinding the Williams trade:

One fan said:

“Idk why, but I feel like Lakers could use a center like Mark Williams”

Another fan added:

“Dude is solid and they still want to trade him after the season.”

@shaqisafool continued:

“Working hard for that Laker Contract I see”

@Trone99 reacted:

“Lakers may have to revisit this trade in the offseason.”

The Charlotte Hornets could still trade Mark Williams in the offseason

The controversial decision by the LA Lakers to rescind the Mark Williams trade has only put the spotlight more on the big man. His agent Jeff Schwartz’s assertion that the Lakers made a big mistake only added to the intrigue. On top of it, the Charlotte Hornets might still be willing to let go of their center for the right price.

NBA insider Marc Stein had this to report about Williams’ status after the botched trade:

"Mark Williams is obviously back with the Hornets after the Lakers rescinded their February trade for the Charlotte big man, but some rival executives expect the Williams trade market to be re-explored this summer.”

With potentially more suitors with better offers than what the Lakers put on the table, the Hornets could trade Williams. Charlotte might be willing to break up the trio of Williams, LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, who appeared in just 18 games together this season.

Ball and Miller are the franchise cornerstones, which makes Williams the expendable asset to build around the two.

Edited by Brad Taningco
