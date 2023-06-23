“Dame finally leaving Portland”- Damian Lillard grooving to ‘Miami’ song on Instagram Live amid trade rumors creates buzz among NBA fans

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has raised the attention of fans as he went on a recent Instagram live session. It wasn't an ordinary live stream, because Lillard had the song "Welcome to Miami" during one part.

Lillard didn't just have the song playing in the background, the point guard was seen having a good time listening to the song. This amplified the speculation regarding a potential trade that could send him to the Miami Heat.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



(h/t Damian Lillard listening to “Welcome to Miami” on IG live 🤔(h/t @MGRADS Damian Lillard listening to “Welcome to Miami” on IG live 🤔(h/t @MGRADS) https://t.co/lbX9dkHn8T

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans lost their minds and started to assume that the All-Star will be on his way to Miami. However, there have been no reports that the Heat and the Blazers have been in touch.

Here are some of the best reactions from the fans after Lillard's Instagram live.

Cuervo @joe_cuervo @TheNBACentral @MGRADS Bro bout to get traded for Tyler Herro and Mexican Jimmy Butler 🤦‍♂️ @TheNBACentral @MGRADS Bro bout to get traded for Tyler Herro and Mexican Jimmy Butler 🤦‍♂️

The Blazers shut down any rumor that involved Lillard ahead of Thursday night's draft. Many speculated that they'd trade the No. 3 pick to get another star to help their point guard. However, that wasn't the case as they kept their pick and selected Scoot Henderson.

You might also be interested in reading this: "Dame has made it clear" - Chris Haynes said Damian Lillard has given an ultimatum to the Blazers

The Blazers attempted to trade for Bam Adebayo to give Damian Lillard help, but the Heat just "laughed"

Portland tried to acquire Bam Adebayo, right.

The Blazers are trying their best to get Damian Lillard enough help for them to become legit contenders in the Western Conference. Miami is usually the team that's been linked to them, and they've reportedly tried to make a deal with the South Beach squad.

Before the draft, Portland reportedly expressed its desire to acquire a forward to pair with Lillard. One of the players that fit its standards is the Heat's star center, Bam Adebayo. According to reports, the Blazers' front office reached out to the Heat to get a deal done that would send the 6-foot-9 center to Rip City.

However, they weren't able to get it done as the Heat weren't fascinated with their offer.

"The Heat laughed at that," Zach Lowe of ESPN reported.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



(h/t The Heat ‘laughed’ at the Blazers for attempting to trade for Bam Adebayo, per Zach Lowe(h/t @5ReasonsSports The Heat ‘laughed’ at the Blazers for attempting to trade for Bam Adebayo, per Zach Lowe (h/t @5ReasonsSports ) https://t.co/r59D59oNJZ

It's unclear whether the Blazers offered their lottery pick to Miami, but it looks like the Heat isn't parting ways with their center soon.

As for Lillard, he's expected to stay in Rip City to try to build a contender. Now that he's with a young star, it might take a while for Dame to start winning again. However, stranger things have happened, and the Blazers could surprise everyone this season.

Also read: "Damian Lillard has not had any recent communication" - Chris Haynes reveals Portland Trail Blazers star has gone AWOL

Poll : 0 votes