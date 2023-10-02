"Dame got his a** packed up and sent to Narnia" - NBA fans turn in ruthlessly comical reactions to CJ McCollum's comments on Damian Lillard trade

On Sept. 27, the NBA landscape underwent a significant shift. Damian Lillard was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks as part of a three-team deal that saw the superstar guard team up with two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. As such, the Bucks are among the favorites to win the 2023-24 NBA championship, in large part to the presence of their new star duo.

When speaking to Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian, former Portland Trail Blazers star CJ McCollum claimed that Lillard's trade to Milwaukee is better for his career than if he had moved to the Miami Heat. Earlier this summer, Lillard appeared to be dead-set on playing in South Beach.

However, not every NBA fan was pleased with what McCollum had to say. As such, some circles of X, formerly known as Twitter, decided to share their disgruntlement at McCollum's take.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Lillard has been vocal about his desire to contend for a championship before the end of his career. By teaming up with Giannis and the Bucks, the veteran guard now has the best chance at making history, even if that history won't coincide with Miami's history.

What did CJ McCollum have to say about Damian Lillard's trade

During his conversation with Aaron Fentress, CJ McCollum noted how Miami could have been a "great" landing spot for McCollum. Yet, he still believes the Milwaukee Bucks will be the better fit.

“Miami would have been great for him and that’s where he wanted to go," McCollum said. "But you could argue that this is a better situation in terms of winning a championship than Miami.”

McCollum spent the first eight years of his NBA career with Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers. Yet, despite being one of the most versatile guard pairings in the league, the Trail Blazers struggled to make a postseason impression.

McCollum is now with the New Orleans Pelicans and will enter his second full season with the franchise. Last season, McCollum averaged 20.9 points, 5.7 assists and 4.4 rebounds on 46.9% shooting from 2-point range and 38.9% shooting from 3-point distance.

Nevertheless, Lillard is joining a Milwaukee team that will arguably be the most talented roster the veteran guard has ever been a part of. Lillard now has the opportunity to finally contend for a championship, but the Bucks will first need to overcome the Boston Celtics, a team that recently acquired Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis via trades.

If Milwaukee can navigate the Eastern Conference next season, it could likely face the Denver Nuggets, LA Lakers, or Phoenix Suns in their quest for a third championship banner.