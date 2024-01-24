"Dame n Giannis are divas": NBA fans slam Damian Lillard after he reportedly had a hard time adjusting to Bucks offensive scheme

Damian Lillard vowed to do everything he could to help the Milwaukee Bucks win another championship. The former Portland Trail Blazers superstar’s told reporters that getting the job done was all that mattered to him. Lillard’s partnership with two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo made the already formidable team only an even bigger favorite to challenge for the NBA championship.

Things, however, have not been smooth for the Eastern Conference powerhouse. Lillard seemingly groped for his place in Milwaukee’s’ flow, including on the offensive end where many thought his addition would be seamless. In a few of the games this season, he seemed like a bystander.

Despite a 30-13 record, the Bucks ultimately dismissed first-time head coach Adrian Griffin. After the news came out, another one about Damian Lillard promptly followed. “The Athletic” reported that Lillard “struggled” with how Griffin ran the offense. Milwaukee must have summarized that the superstar is not playing to the level the NBA is accustomed to seeing from him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Basketball fans on X (formerly Twitter), quickly reacted to the news of Lillard’s difficulties in adjusting to the offense:

“So dame n Giannis are divas”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Milwaukee Bucks have been reliant on their offense to see them through this season. Losing Jrue Holiday has unsurprisingly hurt them on the defensive end. They have become a team that wins by overwhelming opponents with a barrage of points.

The Bucks are second in offensive rating but are 21st in defensive efficiency. They easily get into trouble if Giannis Antetokounmpo or Damian Lillard has an off night. Their defense has not been always there to save them. The playoffs will be much tougher and Milwaukee concluded that Griffin wasn’t the man for the job.

Terry Stotts, who coached Lillard for nearly a decade in Portland, was Adrian Griffin’s top assistant heading into the season. He was supposed to be the team’s offensive guru before Stotts resigned in October after he was reportedly yelled at by Griffin. Stotts took with him invaluable knowledge about the point guard’s tendencies and what the star player prefers to do.

Griffin’s replacement will have roughly two months to accomplish what the Bucks thought the former head coach couldn’t do. Having someone new take over and get Damian Lillard comfortable on offense in that span, however, may not be an easy task.

Damian Lillard will have to adjust playing for Doc Rivers

After a few months with Adrian Griffin, Damian Lillard and his teammates will have to adjust again. The Milwaukee Bucks have announced the hiring of former Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers. Milwaukee will be desperately hopeful Rivers can maximize “Dame Time” in ways that Griffin supposedly couldn’t.

Expand Tweet

Basketball fans quickly reacted to Rivers’ hiring. Some agreed with the Bucks as they thought that Griffin was over his head. Many are trolling Milwaukee, though, due to Rivers’ poor record in pressure-packed postseason games. The former LA Clippers coach is 111-104 in the playoffs, including 6-10 in Game 7s, a record by a coach for losses in the NBA.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!