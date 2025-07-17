"Dame never cheated the grind" - NBA fans thrilled as Damian Lillard returns to Trail Blazers following Bucks title bust

There is a reunion in Portland. ESPN's Shams Charania confirmed on Thursday that Damian Lillard has agreed to a three-year, $42 million contract to return to the Portland Trail Blazers, drawing reactions from fans online.

The deal includes a player option for the 2027-28 season. Weeks after getting waived by the Milwaukee Bucks, the star point guard has decided to return to the organization that drafted him in 2012.

While Lillard's contract isn't the most expensive, he'll still earn well from the Bucks. Between Milwaukee and Portland, the nine-time All-Star will have a set salary of $70 million in the 2025-26 season. Charania added that the former franchise star will have a salary of $141 million over the next two seasons.

The NBA insider further revealed that Lillard and the franchise held multiple meetings, together with general manager Joe Cronin and head coach Chauncey Billups. Next season, the 2013 Rookie of the Year won't suit up. Instead, he'll use the time off to focus on the rehab of his torn Achilles tendon.

Charania also reported that Lillard received multiple mid-level and minimum offers from other NBA teams. Ultimately, he chose to return to Portland, where his family and kids reside.

After Lillard's return was confirmed, fans shared their thoughts online.

"Dame never cheated the grind. Finishing his HOF career where it all started. This is just flat out dope," LeBron James' friend posted.

73-9 and THEY LIED @CuffsTheLegend LINK Dame never cheated the grind. Finishing his HOF career where it all started. This is just flat out dope.

"This man bleeds Portland wow, true loyalty," another fan commented.

"This is so good for the NBA wow," one fan was happy about the move.

A few also respected Damian Lillard's decision to return to Portland.

"Perfect end to his career.. loyalty. That “I’m back, Portland” statement is gonna hit differently," a comment read.

NBALakersReport @NBALakersReport LINK Perfect end to his career.. loyalty. That “I’m back, Portland” statement is gonna hit differently

"Good for him. He finally gets to reunite with his kids," someone pointed out.

"Respect this a LOT from Dame and the Blazers organization," another fan showed their respect.

Damian Lillard could end his career in Portland

Looking at the situation, there's a high chance that Damian Lillard won't leave Portland for a second time. After all, it was hard for him to demand a trade from the organization in 2023 after he spent 11 seasons with them.

He's 35 and isn't in great shape. By the time he returns from the torn Achilles tendon, he'll be 36. No one knows if he'll be the same player, given that there isn't a long list of players who remained the same after suffering a devastating injury.

Now that he's back with his family, it's highly likely that he'll stay for good after his experience with the Bucks. Damian Lillard spent two seasons in Milwaukee and never got out of the first round, even with Giannis Antetokounmpo as his teammate.

Lillard already has a great reputation with the Trail Blazers, having played for them for 11 years. He's also cemented his place in the franchise's history books by becoming its all-time leading scorer. Fans love him and will welcome him back with open arms.

