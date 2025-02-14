"Dame time on and off the court" : Fans laud Oakland native Damian Lillard's $25,000 charitable efforts of giving back to his roots

Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard announced on Thursday that he will have a scholarship program for select high schools in California's Eat Bay Area. Fans on X (formerly Twitter) lauded the guard for his charitable deeds.

Lillard said the scholarship in his name is worth $25,000 a year and is a partnership with Portland State University (PSU).

"Here to announce a partnership with Portland State of a scholarship in my name, $25,000 a year," Lillard said. "I've lighten the load of being an out-of-state student. Bringing together both of the places that I probably have the most ties to."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The nine-time NBA All-Star said he brought together two places close to him: Portland State and his hometown, Oakland, California.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Oakland being home and having reached the platform and success I have, I think it's kind of my duty to come back," Lillard added. "My younger sister graduated from Portland State. I played in the same conference as Portland State in the Big Sky, and obviously living in Portland for the amount of time that I did."

Expand Tweet

Here are the reactions of fans to "Dame Time" giving back to his roots:

"dame time on and off the court," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"LEADERSHIP ON & OFF THE COURT Dame's heart is pure gold," another fan commented.

"Dames a beast on and off the court," a fan said.

Other fans further praised the deed in the players' communities, but one fan found it disgusting that players are paid a lot.

"I love when I see them give back to the communities that built them, but I find it disgusting they get paid as much as they are," a fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"Incredible to see athletes investing back into their communities with meaningful educational support," another fan said.

Haters of the star guard caught strays from fans, as several said that no one should be hating on Damian Lillard.

"Imagine hating on this guy," a fan commented.

"I love this dude man How can you not at least respect Dames character," another fan wrote.

Damian Lillard on having All-Star Weekend close to home

Damian Lillard will appear in his ninth All-Star Game on Sunday. This edition is special for Lillard as he will play close to his hometown. This is also the first All-Star Weekend in the Bay Area since Oakland hosted it in 2000.

"Oakland’s legacy is legendary and you take pride in that, especially for me knowing the history," Lillard said.

Oakland Arena, where the All-Star Game practice will be held on Saturday, is a short drive from Damian Lillard's Brookfield neighborhood home. He also spent time watching NBA games at that arena.

"When the Warriors were bad, we had season tickets for a couple seasons. I’ve been all up and down that arena. The fact that they don’t play there no more, the fact that they’re going to take the practices there makes it more special. It will bring back a lot of memories," Lillard added.

Damian Lillard attended Oakland High School and signed with Weber State in the Big Sky Conference. He played the first 11 seasons of his NBA career with the Portland Trailblazers, which allowed him to build connections with its community.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback