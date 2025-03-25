Damian Lillard baffled over accusations of leaking Doc Rivers’ secret Bucks meeting post loss to Warriors

Late last week, reports surfaced indicating that Milwaukee Bucks stars Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo had a meeting with coach Doc Rivers to address the team's recent struggles.

The report was relayed by longtime NBA insider Chris Haynes, which then led to speculation as to who told Haynes about the meeting.

When one X user suggested that Damian Lillard leaked the news to Chris Haynes, alleging that the two are very close, Lillard quickly came out to refute the claim.

On Tuesday, he responded to the user, writing:

"Smh. The way y’all fingers point this way gettin crazy."

Lillard, of course, hasn't played since Mar. 18, when the team dropped a 104-93 loss to the Golden State Warriors. Since then, there has been little news regarding the veteran guard's calf injury.

While speaking with members of the press earlier in the week, Rivers played his cards close to the vest, saying that the team is awaiting imaging results on Damian Lillard's calf.

"It's been frustrating," - Damian Lillard speaks on calf injury with the postseason looming in the distance

After missing Giannis Antetokounmpo in the playoffs last year, the Milwaukee Bucks organization entered this season optimistic about the Antetokounmpo-Lillard duo.

With just 11 games left in the regular season, however, the team is now awaiting news on when Damian Lillard will be cleared to return to action.

The team is sitting in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, with the surging Detroit Pistons just half a game behind them. While Milwaukee sits comfortably ahead of play-in contention, the team's hopes of a deep playoff run hinge on the health of both Antetokounmpo and Lillard.

Given that, the nine-time All-Star is frustrated by the fact that he's been stuck on the sidelines for the past three games.

He was quoted by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Tuesday as saying:

"It's been frustrating just obviously not being able to play this point in the season, but just trying to learn more. [It's] just the normal soreness, I'm not sure how much I could actually be doing about it, so it's still at that stage."

While he and the team await the results of imaging on his calf, the team will look to stave off the sixth-place Pistons when they collide with the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.

