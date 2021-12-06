“These mfs love drama too damn much” - Damian Lillard brushes off reports claiming that he is unhappy with his situation in Portland

Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard has brushed off claims that he is unhappy in Portland. Damian Lillard took to Twitter to reply to a tweet that said reports regarding Lillard's exit from the Portland Trail Blazers franchise should hold no weight unless Damian Lillard himself has said it.

Damian Lillard, a six-time All-Star, said:

"These mfs love drama too damn much."

The comments from Damian Lillard come after reports claimed that the guard has been unhappy in Portland this season and is inching ever closer to a move away from the Trail Blazers organization. Lillard and company currently find themselves 10th in the Western Conference with a record of 11-13, but more importantly, they are only one game behind the Los Angeles Clippers who are the fifth seed.

Will Damian Lillard stay with the Portland Trail Blazers?

This is the million dollar question. Damian Lillard has always had championship ambitions and wants to play for a franchise that can compete for the NBA title. That isn't what the Portland Trail Blazers are right now.

After letting go of long-time Portland head coach Terry Stotts in the summer, the Trail Blazers hired former All-Star Chauncey Billups as his replacement. Lillard is said to be patient and wants to give Billups a chance before pushing for a move away from Portland.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Damian Lillard in 4 games this season:



17.7 PPG

8.0 APG

3.2 RPG

33% FG

17% 3P Damian Lillard in 4 games this season:17.7 PPG8.0 APG3.2 RPG33% FG17% 3P https://t.co/jkWo5jCZdT

After winning Olympic Gold with the United States of America basketball team during the summer at the Tokyo Olympics, Lillard's focus will be on capturing his first NBA championship. Damian Lillard's best showing so far has been in the Western Conference Finals and he is yet to make an NBA Finals appearance.

Lillard, who turned 31 this year, recognizes the fact that time isn't necessarily on his side. After signing a super-max extension with the Trail Blazers in 2019, his contract won't expire until the end of the 2024-25 season, at which point he will be 35 years-old.

Dame is currently averaging 21.5 points, 7.8 assists and 4 rebounds per game this season, while shooting at a paltry rate of 39.7% from the field and a little over 30% from downtown. Lillard's performances have taken a dip this season, but much of that has been attributed to the NBA's decision to change the official game ball from Spalding to Wilson basketballs. This is the lowest Damian Lillard has shot from beyond the arc and from the field in his career.

The Portland Trail Blazers front office has a tough decision to make. They either surround Lillard with the right pieces in order to win a championship, or they will have to trade Lillard and start a rebuild. Either way, Lillard wants a ring to his name before he retires and that may well be with another team.

