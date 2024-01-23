Damian Lillard collaborates with Stevewiebe for fresh ink, offers $9,495 studio glimpse

So far, in his first season with the Milwaukee Bucks, Damian Lillard has transitioned well in his role. Amid an excellent season, tattoo artist Steve Wiebe shared on Instagram his session with Lillard, featuring a fresh new design on Lillard's right leg that says, "Lillard University." Additionally, the video clip also featured a look into Lillard's $9,495 studio.

This isn't Lillard's first tattoo, as he has a couple around his body. Hilariously, Lillard also said in the video, "You never get used to this s***," despite having already done it numerous times. The design is done well, with the complete text looking clear and smooth at the same time.

Moreover, the clip includes the Bucks star's studio set of the Telefunken ELA M 251E microphone, the M 950E Power Supply, the M 850E Sommer Tube Microphone Cable - 10m, the M 751 Rycote Shock Mount, the FC50 Locking Flight Case and the WB50 Wooden Microphone Box.

Damian Lillard is known as one of the more successful NBA rappers, considering the number of singles and albums he has put out in previous years. With how serious he is taking his music career, the best equipment remains a must for the seven-time NBA All-Star.

Damian Lillard talked about his growth when it comes to music journey

Speaking with USA Today's Victoria Hernandez, Damian Lillard acknowledged his growth when it comes to his rapping and music production.

"When I listen to the early ones, I'm like man, I don't like 'em," Lillard said. "You get so much better. In time, you start to sound different, you understand what you want it to sound like. You understand the direction of the music better. You get higher quality production. Things just get better and better as you continue to work at it and focus on it."

Lillard's approach to his music can be aligned with how he plays the game as he is in his 12th NBA season. Each season, the Bucks star showcased tremendous strides in his game to the point that scoring in the league has become natural for him. His debut album, "The Letter O," was released back on Oct. 21, 2016, when Lillard was still testing out the waters in his music career.

The same can be said about the quality of music he is putting out, garnering over 317.2k monthly listeners on Spotify.

With better experience and equipment, Lillard released his fifth album titled, "Don D.O.L.L.A." on Aug. 18, 2023. It had 15 tracks and features from artists Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Ty Dolla $ign, etc.

Additionally, his number one track on Spotify is the single "Shaq & Kobe (Remix)," which featured 15-time NBA All-Star Shaquille O'Neal.

