Damian Lillard confesses dark side of being traded to Milwaukee amid divorce battle: "I don’t have much of a life"

Damian Lillard stunned the NBA in the offseason when he asked the Portland Trail Blazers to trade him. All clues pointed to the Miami Heat as the team “Dame Time” wanted to take his talents to. Portland, however, refused to cooperate and sent him to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Although it was South Beach that he wanted to go to, playing alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and the East powerhouse wasn’t a bad consolation. Lillard’s arrival made the Bucks one of the heavy favorites to lift the Larry O’Brien Trophy this year. Many, including the superstar point guard, expressed excitement and thrill with what the future held.

However, it hasn’t been pure bliss for Damian Lillard off the court. Here’s what he had to say about his life in Milwaukee:

“Go to practice, go home, watch boxing, play video games. Man, I type in [boxing website] FightHype on YouTube 100 times and be praying for something new to be on there. Seriously, I don’t have much of a life.”

A few days after signing for the Bucks, he shockingly filed for divorce from his former longtime college sweetheart and now wife Kay’La Lillard. The two are now in the midst of bitter divorce proceedings with the wife asking for full custody of their three children. She has even revealed information that the basketball star is not the father he claims to be on social media.

While playing for the Bucks has given Damian Lillard his best chance of a championship in probably a decade, the adjustment has not been easy. He has already expressed how tough it is to be away from his kids who are with their mother in Portland.

Damian Lillard asked the court to postpone custody hearing to play for the Bucks

Damian Lillard is all-in regarding the Milwaukee Bucks' championship aspirations. Back in November, he asked the court and was granted for a postponement of the custody hearing as he had a scheduled game.

Clackamas County Circuit Court Judge Todd L. Van Rysselberghe gave the order to move supposedly Nov. 24 hearing. The Bucks had a game against the Celtics in Boston the day before the trial date. After the matchup, they were scheduled to host the Washington Wizards in Milwaukee, leaving Lillard with little time to move cross county.

If Damian Lillard were to appear in the hearing, he would not have enough time to prepare and get ready for the Wizards game. The court hasn't given a new date, probably considering the eight-time All-Star's hectic schedule.

More likely the custody hearing when the Milwaukee Bucks' season has ended. For now, there's very little going on for "Dame Time" off the court while the divorce and custody battles have been moved.