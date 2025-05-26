Damian Lillard and daughter Kali Lillard spend time with HOF 'God mom' Tina Thompson in Storm game

Damian Lillard tore his left Achilles in Game 4 against the Indiana Pacers in late April. The injury happened in the point guard’s third game back from a blood clot in his right calf. The nine-time All-Star is now recovering following his surgery.

On Sunday, Dame Time shared a glimpse of what he has been doing while rehabbing.

“Also part of rehab… ❤️🤞🏾(and her GOD mom is a HOFer)”

Damian Lillard spent time with his daughter Kali Lillard. He brought her to the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle to watch the Storm host the Las Vegas Aces. The Lillards met Kali’s godmom, WNBA legend Tina Thompson.

The Milwaukee Bucks star is a known fan of the Seattle Storm. During his 11-year stay in the Northwest with the Portland Trail Blazers, he sometimes attended games in the offseason. This time, he brought with him one of his twins to have some time with Thompson, who played her last two WNBA seasons with the Storm.

Before the Storm-Aces game started, Thompson, who sat with Kali Lillard, was featured on the screen. She received a rousing applause from the crowd when her face came up on screen. Damian Lillard got a warm welcome from the fans as well.

Damian Lillard supports an expansion team in Seattle

During the All-Star weekend, Adam Silver opened up about expansion talks. The NBA commissioner told reporters about the league’s plan to add one or two teams in the future, naming Seattle and Las Vegas the likely markets.

Damian Lillard talked to Tim Booth in February 2024 and expressed his thoughts about an NBA team possibly returning to Seattle.

“I just love the Northwest in general. Spent so much time in Portland, and being in Portland, sometimes shows don’t come through Portland, so you got to make that trip to Seattle. … That’s definitely a place, like, anybody who would get the opportunity to play in that city, they’ll be a lucky customer.”

Adam Silver is putting his cards close to his chest when asked about the NBA’s planned expansion. Regardless of the results of expansion talks, Lillard has made clear where he stands if asked about his opinion.

