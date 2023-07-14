Aside from being an NBA All-Star, Damian Lillard has also crossed over into the world of music. Over the past few years, he's released multiple songs and albums.

On Friday morning, Damian Lillard released a new song. Since he is one of the hottest topics in the NBA right now, fans were quick to react. Two weeks ago, the star guard informed the Portland Trail Blazers that he'd like to be traded.

The title of the track is called "The Way It Goes." Fans were quick to mention the trade request when commenting on his tweet about the song's release.

When Lillard first requested a trade, the Miami Heat were the frontrunner to acquire him. Mainly because of his realtionship with Bam Adebayo. Other teams have expressed interest in acquiring Lillard, but he and his representitives have made it clear where he wants to end up.

While most of the comments had to do with Lillard leaving the Portland Trail Blazers for Miami, some fans felt differently. They were doing their best to get the star guard to change his mind and remain with the franchise.

As of now, there is still no telling how this saga will play. The Heat remain interested in getting a deal done, but Portland hasn't been impressed with their offers. They understand Lillard's desire, but also want to make sure the organization gets a proper return to build for the future.

How many songs has Damian Lillard released in his career?

Over the years, countless NBA players have tested their luck in the music world. That being said, Damian Lillard might be the most successful of them all.

Dating back to 2016, "Dame D.O.L.L.A" has released four different albums. The most recent being "Different On Levels The Lord Allowed," which came out in 2021.

On top of his albums, Lillard has also released an array of singles that have done well on streaming platforms. Right now, he has three songs with over 10 million streams on Spotify. Lillard's top song in terms of streams is "Stuntin' On You." That sits at 13.4 million streams. After that, his next best are "Money Ball" (12.9 million streams) and "Kobe" (11 million streams).

Lillard's music has been so good that icons in the rap industry have hopped on songs with him. The two most notable names being Lil Wayne and Snoop Dogg.

