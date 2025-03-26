Damian Lillard drops first reaction amid major health battle as his season potentially ends: "I need to be there for my kids"

Chris Haynes reported on Tuesday that Damian Lillard has been ruled out indefinitely due to a blood clot in his right calf. Lillard sat out the Milwaukee Bucks’ last three games because of right calf soreness. After further tests, the point guard had been diagnosed with a blood clot in the troublesome area.

After breaking the status of the All-Star guard, Haynes added Lillard’s reaction to the situation:

“It’s unfortunate that something outside of my control would come up. Along with the Bucks’ medical staff, our priorities are to protect my health and safety. As much as I love basketball, I need to be there for my kids and my family.

“I’m grateful the Bucks acted quickly on this. They’ve been supportive and proactive throughout this process. I look forward to moving past this and continuing my career.”

Lillard has three kids with estranged wife, Kay’La Lillard. The former Portland Trail Blazers franchise cornerstone filed for divorce in October 2023, a few days after he was traded to the Bucks. He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. Kay’La is asking to have custody of the children.

Prioritizing Damian Lillard’s health and safety for his children could signal the end of his season. The Milwaukee Bucks aren’t likely to hesitate once they get a full evaluation of the point guard’s status. For now, he remains on indefinite leave.

Damian Lillard is the latest NBA player with a blood clot

In March 2024, Ausar Thompson’s rookie season was cut short by a blood clot in his right leg. The Detroit Pistons placed him on indefinite leave on March 9 and shut him down 11 days later after learning the clot had reached his lungs.

Thompson returned for training camp and is now helping the Pistons break a four-year playoff drought. The sophomore is averaging 9.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

Victor Wembanyama was diagnosed with the same condition in his right shoulder a few days after the All-Star break. The San Antonio Spurs announced a few days later that he would miss the remainder of the season.

Damian Lillard is the third NBA player in a year to suffer from a blood clot. Like Thompson and Wemby, he will likely not play again until next season.

