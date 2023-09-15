Damian Lillard flirts with Miami trade rumors again after deleting cryptic Instagram Story labeling him as “Future Heat Legend”

Damian Lillard continues to drop hints about the Miami Heat being his preferred landing spot. The All-Star guard recently posted an Instagram story labeling him a 'Future Heat Legend.' Lillard quickly took that story down. However, Heat beat writer Brady Hawk did get a snapshot of the story before Lillard deleted it. Here's the snap:

The former Rookie of the Year may have potentially dodged a fine or disciplinary action after the cryptic social media activity. The league has already sent a memo indirectly warning Lillard and his agent, Aaron Goodwin, that disciplinary action could follow in the wake of the latter posturing about his client's desire to play in Miami only.

The NBA sent a memo to all 30 teams stating that players and agents can make statements publicly or privately about not fulfilling services under the player's contract after a trade. According to ESPN, the NBA interviewed Goodwin and Lillard by the NBA after the former warned teams about pursuing the Trail Blazers guard.

Lillard and Goodwin assured the league he would fulfill his contract regardless of where he played. However, his latest cryptic activity online hints he's only inclined and welcoming a move to South Beach.

Damian Lillard would only report to training camp with Portland or Miami: reports

Damian Lillard seems adamant about securing a trade to Maimi or staying in Portland if a deal between the two teams doesn't materialize. The Athletic's Shams Charania recently fuelled this speculation by reporting that Lillard would only report to training camp if he's in Miami or Portland.

“At this point, I'm told the only two training camps that Damian Lillard would report to, in theory: Portland and Miami.”

Charania also cited a scenario like Lillard not reporting to training camp if he's traded to Toronto. The report may have only fended off other teams more away from pursuing the seven-time All-Star. It's also limited the Trail Blazers' options to deal with him, with Miami engaged as the only legitimate suitor.

The two teams have reportedly gone back and forth over the trade packages since Lillard's trade request was reported. Charania said Portland and Miami could re-engage in talks ahead of training camp.

The Heat continue to have limited assets that Portland is unlikely to agree to. However, if they are able to involve more teams, a deal could come to fruition during or after training camp, and Lillard might be in a Heat jersey by opening night.