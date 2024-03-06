Damian Lillard gifts all Bucks teammates his signature $824 Special Edition Tissot Watches

Recently, Damian Lillard made headlines for a special edition PRX Tissot watch. Now, he has made sure that all his teammates have that timepiece as part of their watch collection by presenting them with special edition watches worth $824.

The Milwaukee Bucks guard took to Instagram to share a picture of all his teammates flaunting the watch. Quite simply, every Bucks player now owns a piece of 'Dame Time'.

Lillard's watch is a 40mm PVD gold automatic. The black dial has 0s adorned as part of it as a nod to his jersey number. As for the O, it represents his formative years in Oakland, Odgen and Oregon. The watch also has. D etched on the second hand.

The watch has unique engravings with "DAME" and "TIME", carved in each quadrant at the rear. The engraving also has "DDKK — an homage to his family—Damian Lillard himself; his son Damian; and twin daughters, Kali and Kalii.

The final quadrant is "YKWTII"—“You Know What Time It Is." Overall, the one-of-a-kind chronograph pays the ultimate tribute to one of the more versatile players in the NBA.

Can Damian Lillard win his first NBA championship with the Bucks?

While the narrative surrounding Damian Lillard last summer was that he would join Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat, the story flipped, and he was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks instead.

The guard was acquired with the hope that he and Giannis Antetokounmpo would be the one-two-punch combo that would lead the Bucks to their second title in what would be the former Blazers star's first.

The season hasn't quite seen Lillard set the floor on fire as he did with Portland, but the 33-year-old has put up performances when it matters most. He's averaging 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.7 assists.

His last five games have seen him notch up 24.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and as many assists. Lillard was a force in the team's 113-106 win over the LA Clippers on Monday, propping up 41 points in the absence of Antetokounmpo.

Milwaukee went through a phase of growing pains after they hired Doc Rivers as coach. The veteran replaced Adrian Griffin who was fired midway into the season. After the Bucks were torpedoed in the first bunch of games, they have been sharp following the All-Star break.

Damian Lillard and the Bucks are second in the East with a healthy 41-21 record and are primed to make a deep run in the postseason.