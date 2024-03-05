Damian Lillard hails ‘instigator’ Patrick Beverley’s impact on transforming Milwaukee Bucks

Aside from Damian Lillard's 41-point outing on Monday night's 113-106 win against the LA Clippers, the acquisition of Patrick Beverley from the Philadelphia 76ers proved its value last night. Following the impressive victory, Lillard strongly commended Beverley's contributions to the team with his level of intensity and veteran leadership.

There was a time when Damian Lillard and Patrick Beverley had beef, dating back to the 2020 NBA bubble. It was a close-ball game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the LA Clippers, the former teams of Lillard and Beverley. With a chance to give the team a one-point lead, Damian Lillard ended up missing both free throws resulting in an over-the-top reaction from Beverley.

Lillard spoke to reporters after the game against the Clippers, crediting Beverley and calling him an "instigator":

"Pat is somebody that just knows who he is," Lillard said. "He knows what he brings to the table.

"His edge. He's an instigator. He's talking. He believes in what he brings to a team and that belief is more than half the battle..... His physicality, he's disruptive, he's irritating guys out there ... he's always engaged.

"He's going to bring something to the game, you just don't know what it's going to be on any given night."

However, time has passed for the two NBA players, which has allowed them to settle their feud in the past for the betterment of the team. Given the inconsistencies of the Milwaukee Bucks this 2023-24 season, especially at the defensive end, Patrick Beverley's addition has benefitted the team immensely.

His dedication and focus on playing great defense have set a prime example for the rest of his teammates to follow. Playing quality defense in the NBA requires commitment from each player on the roster, which Beverley is more than welcome to initiate.

Damian Lillard's initial response to the Milwaukee Bucks' acquisition of Patrick Beverley

During an interview with Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Jim Owczarski, Damian Lillard acknowledged his interesting relationship with Patrick Beverley, just after he was acquired by the Bucks.

"We are professional basketball players — that's the first thing. As competitors and as men, we've had some differences. Me and him, we've just had a fair share of them. I don't think he would shy away from the reality of that and I'm definitely not going to."

However, he also understands that to win big in the NBA, differences must be put aside to work towards one unified goal of securing victories in the league. Their relationship remains a work in progress, but so far the results have been impressive coming after the 2024 NBA All-Star Break.

As of now, the Milwaukee Bucks are in second place in the Eastern Conference standings with a 41-21 record and have won six straight games. Their connection at the defensive end deserves some much-needed credit, as opposed to their inconsistencies with it at the beginning of the season compared to their offensive process.

The Bucks still have a few more games to go before the NBA playoffs roll in, however, the tandem of Damian Lillard and Patrick Beverley looks to be heading in the right direction.