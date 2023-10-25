Damian Lillard hints at dropping song about 'life lately' as partner Kay'La Lillard seeks custody amid divorce filing

Known as one of the most dangerous scorers on the court in today's NBA, Damian Lillard is entering a new chapter in his basketball career. Following his 11 seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, Lillard will be playing for the Milwaukee Bucks in his pursuit of the elusive NBA championship.

Besides his basketball status in the NBA, the seven-time all-star is also recognized for being one of the best rappers in the professional league. When it comes to his music career, he is known as "Dame D.O.L.L.A," referring to "Different on Levels the Lord Knows." In his time as a rapper, he released four studio albums between 2016 to 2021.

However, a new single was possibly hinted at recently by the Bucks star via his Instagram stories. Alongside pictures of him with his children, Lillard placed the logo of his indie music label titled "Front Page Music" on the vanishing story.

This is coming after reports of Lillard and his wife, Kay'La Lillard, heading toward divorce after getting married back in 2021. They met and began dating while students at Weber State University. They went on to get married and have three kids together (Damian Jr., Kali and Kalii).

Additionally, Damian Lillard's wife is also seeking sole custody of their children, as per RadarOnline. The Oregonian's Geoffrey C. Arnold wrote that Lillard originally filed for divorce back on Oct. 2, citing "irreconcilable differences between the two parties" which resulted in the collapse of their marriage.

Kay'La Lillard's reason for wanting to have sole custody of the children is that, compared to the Bucks star's relationship with the kids, she has been the "sole and primary parent" who takes care of them. When it comes to "major decisions" involving the livelihood of the children, Kay'La was the one who was there and not the father.

Damian Lillard's wife highlights the importance of the Bucks star's "family man" branding

Kay'La Lillard didn't mince words when she talked about helping Damian Lillard maintain his "family man" image, despite already experiencing problems in their marriage, as per an article from The Oregonian by Geoffrey C. Arnold.

"I understand he is busy and has many commitments he must attend to," Lillard said. "I also understand that the brand 'Damian Lillard' needs to continue with an image of a family man. Despite our separation for several months, I have continued to support that image to the public."

Kay'La also mentioned that the two have been living in separate places dating back to Oct. 2022. Despite the separation, the two worked out a proper and cohesive plan when it came to taking care of the kids. This was due to Kay'La emphasizing the importance of the children growing up in a non-toxic environment with their father.

Besides entering a new chapter in his NBA career, despite playing for only one team in his 11 seasons in the league, Lillard's planned divorce with Kay'La is another uncharted territory that he must embark on.